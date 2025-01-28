During an interview with former Rolling Stone journalist now political commentator Matt Taibbi on Monday’s episode of the Tucker Carlson Show they speculated on what secrets would be revealed if US President Donald Trump continued to release previously classified documents, such as those relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Carlson, the former Fox News host, said at one point in Joe Biden’s presidency the US had planned to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin – without producing any evidence of the veracity of his claim.

Carlson, who last year carried out a lengthy interview with Putin in Moscow said:

“[Former US Secretary of State] Tony Blinken was pushing so hard for a real war, trying to kill Putin, for example – which the Biden administration did, they tried to kill Putin - yes. Yes, they did. Which is insane.”

He said that the Biden administration was hoping the resulting “chaos” would provide Biden’s administration with some sort of “protective shield” which Carlson said was the basis of Washington’s whole policy under Biden.

He then said that if the plan had been successful: “…Who would take control of Russia then? And what would happen to the nuclear stockpiles in such a complex country that [most] foreigners cannot understand – [it is] demented that you would even think of something like that.”

Carlson then went on to categorically state, also in the absence of any proof, that the US was behind the September 2022 attack on Nord Stream that ran between Russia and Germany.

Needless to say, pro-Kremlin propagandists in Moscow immediately seized on the claims, despite the complete lack of any evidence that the plan (or attempt) had ever occurred.

Asked to comment on Carlson’s claim about an assassination attempt, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, cited by the state news agency TASS, said:

“Russian special services are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of those who are under state protection. This concerns first and foremost the head of the state.”

Prominent Russian war pundit Sergei Mardan said:

“According to Tucker Carlson the Biden administration planned to kill Putin. It is very likely that this was the case.

“Blinken has always been a particularly stubborn person who is, in principle, ready to fight not only to the last [Ukrainian], but also to the penultimate [sic] American.

“Ahead of us awaits many more terrible revelations about the activities of the previous US administration and the decision-making mechanisms in the White House under Biden.”

In December Carlson also interviewed Russia’s long-serving foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, in the wake of the launch of Moscow’s “Oreshnik” missile against Ukraine’s Dnipro region. During the interview Lavrov declared Russia would “keep sending messages” in the form of devastating strikes on Ukraine if Western officials continue to support Kyiv.

He said that Moscow doesn’t want a war with the US but would use “all and every means” to defend its interests saying Washington allowing Ukraine to use American long-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory marked a dangerous escalation.