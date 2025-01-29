Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised US President Donald Trump for his “just and fair” rhetoric toward Russia but warned that strong words alone will not stop Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News aired on Tuesday, Zelensky also offered a rare rebuke of former US President Joe Biden, calling for more decisive action from Washington to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is interviewed by Sean Hannity of Fox News on Jan. 29, 2025. Screenshot.

His comments come as Kyiv faces mounting uncertainty over US military assistance following Trump’s return to office and his chaotic, wide-reaching foreign aid freeze.

While the US remains Ukraine’s largest backer, Zelensky suggested that the White House has not done enough to curb Russian aggression, warning that “the longer we wait, the more powerful Russia becomes.”

The Ukrainian leader’s comments mark a shift in tone as Kyiv navigates a new geopolitical reality under Trump’s presidency as he continues to push back against any suggestion that Ukraine should make territorial concessions, rejecting speculation that Washington – under either administration – might pressure Kyiv into an unfavorable deal with Moscow.

“We cannot recognize Russian occupation under any circumstances,” Zelensky told Fox.

Souring on Biden administration’s handling of the war

Zelensky expressed frustration with Biden’s approach to the war, arguing that Washington was too slow to act, particularly in the early stages of Russia’s full-scale invasion. “We were alone,” he said, recalling Ukraine’s desperate fight for survival in the first weeks of the full-scale war.

“Do everything you can now… to stop an invasion,” Zelensky said, recalling his appeals to Washington before February 22, 2022. But U.S. officials responded they could not send weapons unless an invasion had already begun.

“The moment to act decisively was two years ago,” Zelensky said. He criticized Washington’s gradual approach to military aid, arguing that early hesitation had given Russia time to entrench itself.

Though Biden repeatedly pledged that the US would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” Zelensky said that the prolonged delays in military aid characteristic of the Biden administration emboldened the Kremlin.

“The longer we wait, the more powerful Russia becomes,” he said, arguing that inconsistent aid flows have allowed Putin to rebuild his military, secure new weapons from Iran and North Korea, and intensify his attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Zelensky calls on Trump to back Ukraine

Despite previous tensions between them, Zelensky extended an olive branch to Trump, saying his tough talk on Russia was a positive signal. “This is exactly what Putin is afraid of,” he said, referring to Trump’s past comments vowing to hold Moscow accountable.

But he emphasized that words alone would not be enough to bring peace.

“I want him to be on the side of justice, on the side of Ukraine,” he said, urging the US president to maintain Washington’s commitment to Kyiv’s defense. While Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the war “in 24 hours,” he has yet to outline a clear plan for doing so.

Zelensky warned that any peace deal must be based on Ukraine’s sovereignty, not concessions to Russia. “If we surrender, Putin will not stop. He will go further,” he said, arguing that an emboldened Kremlin could threaten other nations if the West fails to stand firm.

No land concessions to Russia

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine will not trade land for peace, rejecting speculation that Washington may push Kyiv into an unfavorable settlement.

“We cannot recognize Russian occupation under any circumstances,” he said, directly rejecting calls from some US political figures – including some Republican lawmakers – who have suggested Ukraine might need to compromise to end the war.

He argued that making territorial concessions would only embolden Moscow. “If we give up territory, Putin will take it as a signal that he can continue his aggression elsewhere,” he said.

Instead, Zelensky called for more military aid, particularly air defense systems, to help Ukraine repel Russia’s ongoing waves of mass missile strikes.

There has been renewed diplomatic pressure for a ceasefire since Trump assumed office, with some Western leaders suggesting that negotiations with Moscow including land concessions could be the fastest way to end the war. Zelensky has consistently pushed back against the idea, citing concerns that any pause in fighting would only allow Russia to regroup and rearm.

However, as Ukraine’s prospects for winning the war outright seem to become more distant, Kyiv appears more open to discussing options for negotiating an end to the war than in previous years.

Diplomatic options remain open

Despite tensions with Washington, Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine would continue receiving US support. ‘We are in close contact with our partners, particularly the United States and President Donald Trump,’ he said.