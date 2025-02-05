Contacts between Russia and the United States have picked up in recent weeks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state-run news agency Ria Novosti. Speaking to journalists, Peskov confirmed that discussions were taking place “along the lines of individual departments,” but provided no further details.

“I can’t tell you any other details, there’s nothing else to say,” he said.

His comments came in response to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about ongoing negotiations with both Russia and Ukraine. On Feb. 4, Trump described the talks as “very good, very constructive” and hinted at “progress” on the Russia-Ukraine issue—though he, too, did not offer specifics.

Meanwhile, Peskov dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent statement that he was ready for direct talks with Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin to end fighting.

“So far, this cannot be seen as anything but empty words,” Peskov said, adding, “Readiness has to be based on something. It cannot be based on a legal ban on such talks for Zelensky,” referring to the 2022 decree prohibiting negotiations with Putin.

The Kremlin also reiterated its position that Zelensky’s legitimacy as Ukraine’s president is questionable, citing the country’s ban on elections during martial law. Despite this, Peskov said that Russia “remains open” to negotiations.

“Zelensky has big problems de jure in Ukraine. But even despite that we remain ready for talks,” Peskov said.

Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin earlier said that his country could hold peace talks with Ukraine, but ruled out speaking directly with President Zelensky, calling him “illegitimate” and claiming his presidential term has expired.

Peskov added that the “reality on the ground says that Kyiv has to be the first to demonstrate to openness and interest in such talks,” apparently referring to Russian military advances.

With Donald Trump back in the White House and the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaching, there is growing speculation about potential peace negotiations. There are concerns in both Kyiv and the EU that Trump could pressure Ukraine into making unfair compromises with Russia.

In a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, president Volodymyr Zelensky said he would be willing to hold direct talks with Vladimir Putin to end the nearly three-year-long war.

When asked how he would feel sitting across from Putin at a negotiating table, Zelensky said, “If that is the only set-up in which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine and not lose people, definitely we will go for this set-up.”