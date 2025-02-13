After the US and Russia arranged a one-for-one swap of prisoners, with an additional American promised to be freed soon, all eyes are on Moscow to see which other detainee will be released.

On Wednesday, the US agreed to trade a Russian cybercrime boss in American captivity, Alexander Vinnik, in exchange for a schoolteacher from Pennsylvania, Marc Fogel, who was released on Tuesday after spending more than three years imprisoned in Moscow and a penal colony in Rybinsk.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Vinnik was arrested in 2017 and detained in the US on suspicion of laundering $4 billion through BTC-e, one of the world’s biggest crypto-currency exchanges at the time. Fogel had been held in Russia since 2021 on drug-related charges.

The latest quid-pro-quo follows a massive prisoner swap orchestrated by the administration of former US President Joe Biden. In August, Biden’s team negotiated the exchange of 24 prisoners with Russia, the largest such deal since the Cold War, when actual and suspected spies were regularly detained and charged by Moscow and Washington.

Advertisement

During his meeting with the recently returned American, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that another US prisoner “would be released tomorrow,” raising suspicions about who that detainee might be.

So which Americans remain in Russia’s custody today? There are at least nine of them: