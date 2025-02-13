US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump’s efforts to end Russia’s Ukraine invasion through talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin were “certainly not a betrayal” of Kyiv on Thursday, Feb. 13.

European leaders, however, insisted that Ukraine and other countries in the region must be involved in any future negotiations.

“There is no betrayal there. There is a recognition that the whole world and the United States is invested and interested in peace,” Hegseth was reported as saying by The Guardian before a NATO defense ministers’ meeting.

“That will require both sides recognizing things they don’t want to,” he added.

On Wednesday, Trump surprised Ukraine and its European allies by agreeing to launch peace talks in his first publicly disclosed phone call with Putin since returning to office.

Hegseth outlined Washington’s expectations for ending the war during his visit to Germany, saying it was unrealistic for Ukraine to regain all its territory or join NATO. He also said that Europe should now take on the “overwhelming share” of aid to Ukraine, while the US would not send troops as part of its security guarantee in any peace deal.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius criticized the statements, calling it “regrettable” that the US had made “concessions” to Russia before talks had even begun.

“In my view, it would have been better to speak about a possible NATO membership for Ukraine or possible losses of territory at the negotiating table,” Pistorius said.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of key European nations – including Germany, France, Poland and Britain – issued a statement saying, “Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations.”

Since Russia launched its full-scale war in 2022, Western countries have maintained that Ukraine’s future should not be decided without Kyiv.

NATO Chief Mark Rutte said Kyiv must be “closely involved” in any discussions about its own fate. He also said that any peace deal must be “enduring“

Britain’s secretary of defence, John Healey, agreed by saying, “There can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine, and Ukraine’s voice must be at the heart of any talks.”

European leaders fear that Trump could push Ukraine into an unfavorable deal, strengthening Putin’s position.

“Europe has to be part of these negotiations. It’s not a question at all,” said Estonian defense minister Hanno Pevkur.

“Europe is investing in Ukrainian defense, and Europe is rebuilding Ukraine with European Union money, with our bilateral aid – so we have to be there,” Pevkur said.