A day before representatives from Ukraine and the United States met at the Munich Security Conference, the two top diplomats from those countries exchanged ideas in separate interviews about what a lasting peace might look like once the Russians are invited to the table to end the now three-year full-scale war.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed Ukrainian fears that negotiations between two oligarchic strongmen, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, could replay the Yalta Conference of early February 1945, exactly 80 years ago.

At that historic meeting near the conclusion of World War II, leaders from Moscow, London, and Washington divided much of Europe between Western powers and the Soviet Union.

“We want no Yalta 2,” Sybiha told reporters in Paris this week, warning that the Kremlin was attempting to divide the world, without Ukrainian input.

“The Russians are trying to prolong the post-Yalta mentality, with a few people sitting around the table and dividing the world,” Sybiha said.

Meanwhile, his American counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has focused mostly on what the US would get in return for the tens of billions of military aid Washington has sent to date. On Thursday, he said he expects to reach a deal for Ukraine’s mineral wealth that will help compensate for that aid.

“That should be anchored in an ongoing economic interest,” Rubio told a conservative radio show on Thursday when asked about a peace deal.

There are many historical and geographic ironies or coincidences here. The Yalta conference was held, of course, in the then-Soviet resort city in Ukrainian Crimea that was annexed by Putin in 2014. And the choice of Munich as the venue for preliminary peace talks reminded many of the appeasement of Adolf Hitler in 1938, when then British Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain, flew to the Nazi leader’s retreat in Bavaria, and essentially allowed him to invade Eastern Europe.