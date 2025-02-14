When the US delegation to the Munich Security Council starts meeting with foreign leaders there on Friday, the German leader hosting the international event won’t be on their calendars, Politico reported on Thursday.

A German official told the political news website that US Vice President JD Vance does not plan to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the three-day event, even though Scholz represents the country with the second-highest level of military contributions to Kyiv, and Russia’s three-year invasion of Ukraine is the primary topic of that conference. It is also the country putting on the annual conference, which stars Friday at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in the Bavarian capital.

The official noted, however, that Vance and Scholz did already meet at an AI summit in Paris on Monday, but that the German administration felt snubbed that the highest-ranking US official would not be meeting with them at their own event.

The unnamed official summed up the American attitude to Politico as: “We don’t need to see him, he won’t be chancellor long.”