Three years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldier Ivan Banias has found himself struggling to digest the “absurdity” of what US President Donald Trump is saying about the war, his country and his president.

Trump on Tuesday appeared to blame Kyiv for the fact that Russia invaded it nearly three years ago, sparking the deadliest war in Europe since the end of World War II.

Trump also sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in remarks that echoed Moscow’s narrative that the Ukrainian leader is clinging on to power.

The statements from the leader of Ukraine’s most important ally – coming hours after high-level talks between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia – have left Ukrainians shell-shocked.

“I think that not only I, but also every Ukrainian, made his own conclusions about who Trump is,” Banias told AFP on the freezing streets of Kyiv.

“Blaming Ukraine ... for starting the war is some kind of absurdity,” he said, adding: “As Ukrainians, we cannot understand this.”

Trump claimed that Zelensky had only a 4% approval rating. Zelensky’s popularity, which soared after he refused to flee in the face of an invasion by a much bigger and better-armed foe, has eroded in the intervening three years of war but has never dipped below 50%, according to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Banias said there is widespread respect for Zelensky in Ukraine’s military, as the face of Ukrainian resistance through three years of war.

‘Very, very wrong’

Trump’s call to Putin and plans to meet him have broken almost three years of the Russian leader being isolated by the West for his Ukraine invasion.

Wearing a white hat and fur coat, 65-year-old Svitlana was also in disbelief that the leader of the United States could fall for “Moscow’s narratives.”

“Talking to this scumbag Putin... A thief, Hitler of the 21st century – I think it’s very, very wrong,” she said.

Trump’s statements looked as though they were delivered straight out “of the Moscow Kremlin,” Svitlana said.

“It’s as if they are writing it all for him ... He is under the influence.”

But student Valeriy urged caution, saying it was too early to tell whether Trump’s policy to end the war would be to Ukraine’s detriment.

“Since only a month has passed since the president changed in the United States, I think that Trump’s policy at the expense of Ukraine is still unknown,” the 20-year-old said.