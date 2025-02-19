Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson fact-checked several recent statements made by US President Donald Trump, but also said Europe should help Trump to end the war.
“Trump’s statements are not intended to be historically accurate but to shock Europeans into action,” Johnson said.
“Of course, Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor. Of course, a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945,” he said, adding, “Of course, Zelensky’s ratings are not 4%. They are actually about the same as Trump’s.”
Johnson said that Europeans should stop arguing about Trump and instead focus on “helping him to end this war.”
Johnson recalled that $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, mostly held in Belgium, could be used to support Ukraine and compensate the US for its assistance. At the same time, he accused Europe of obstructing the process of unfreezing these funds.
“In particular, the US can see $300 billion of frozen Russian assets – mainly in Belgium,” said Johnson. “That is cash that could and should be used to pay Ukraine and compensate the US for its support. Why is Europe preventing the unfreezing of Putin’s cash?”
“The US believes Belgium, France, and other countries are blocking. It’s absurd. We need to get serious and fast,” Johnson added.
