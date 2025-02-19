In his daily evening address Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will meet US envoy Keith Kellogg on Thursday and that he hopes for “constructive” work with the US, after US President Donald Trump lashed out against him on social media calling him a “moderately successful comedian” and a “dictator.”

Trump’s labeling Zelensky a “dictator” on social media – drew rebuke from both world leaders and members of his own party.

Trump apparently grew upset with Zelensky, after the Ukrainian leader expressed his dismay at not being involved in talks between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia this week – talks concerning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

“We are scheduled to meet with General Kellogg tomorrow, and it is very important for us that the meeting and our work with America in general be constructive,” Zelensky said in his daily evening address on Wednesday, AFP reported. 

“Together with America and Europe, peace can be more reliable, and this is our goal. And the main thing is that this is not only our goal, but a common goal with our partners,” Zelensky said. 

“The future is not with Putin, but with peace. And it is a choice for everyone in the world – and for the powerful – to be with Putin or with peace. We should choose peace,” Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

Zelensky said he is “counting on Ukrainian unity,” the “unity of Europe” and the “pragmatism of America.” 

The Ukrainian president said that Ukraine has wanted an end to the war from “the very first second that” Russia invaded it in February 2022, but that he wants a real peace deal that will ensure the Kremlin won’t turn around and attack Ukraine all over again.

