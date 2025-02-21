The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed it had foiled yet another bomb plot – this time against multiple state institutions in the Kyiv region – organized by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

This was the latest in a string of SBU reports on bomb plots, some of which had resulted in deaths and casualties amongst military personnel.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In a Friday press release, the SBU said the FSB recruited “a 27-year-old drug addict and his roommate” via social media who were looking for easy money – a similar story to previously reported incidents, including one in Ukraine’s Rivne region.

“The enemy’s main targets were the bases of local police units, the SBU’s Central Committee, and the prosecutor’s office,” the press release says.

Advertisement

The SBU said the two had moved in together in a hostel and were instructed by the FSB to build an improvised explosive device (IED) using household items, which would be concealed in an empty fire extinguisher.

Photos provided by the SBU upon the suspects’ arrests depicted household chemicals, including oxidizing laundry detergent.

Chemicals reportedly used to manufacture the bomb. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Other Topics of Interest Disbelief and Anger: Ukrainians React to Trump’s ‘Absurdity’ Trump on Tuesday appeared to blame Kyiv for the fact that Russia invaded it nearly three years ago, sparking the deadliest war in Europe since the end of World War II.

“To make it, the suspects purchased chemical components for synthesizing an explosive, as well as metal bolts, nails, and aluminum shavings to act as fragmentation. Next, the attackers prepared a fire extinguisher, which was to become a container for disguising the IED,” the press release says.

The suspects had been arrested as they were in the process of manufacturing the IED and seized 2 kilogram (4.4 pounds) of explosives, the fire extinguisher meant to house the explosive, and various metal components intended to be provide a fragmentation effect to inflict more damage.

Advertisement

A mobile phone, that the suspects reportedly used to communicate with the FSB handler who was coordinating the bomb plot, was also seized.

The two are charged with illegally manufacturing explosives and plans to commit a terrorist attack. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property if convicted.