France is in talks with Ukraine to gain access to its mineral resources, including those needed for military use, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on Thursday.

Speaking to Franceinfo, Lecornu confirmed that discussions began in October between the defense ministries of the two countries. He made it clear that, unlike US President Donald Trump, France is not seeking minerals in return for the aid it has given, and continues to give, to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

“We’re not looking to be reimbursed,” Lecornu said, adding that France’s defense industry will need certain raw materials for its weapons systems - not just in the near future, but for the next 30 to 40 years.

While he did not specify which minerals France is interested in, Lecornu said there is a need to diversify its sources of supply.

He also noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky first introduced the idea of including minerals in Ukraine’s strategy last fall, opening talks not just with the US but also with France.

These comments come just a day before Zelensky is set to meet US President Donald Trump to finalize an agreement on US access to Ukraine’s mineral wealth.

