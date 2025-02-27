Ukraine appointed Maj. Gen. Andriy Hnatov as the new deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Thursday.

The official appointment came a month after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in an official announcement the transfer, during which he said Hnatov would be tasked with “a new level of training of operational headquarters and a higher quality of interaction between headquarters and the front.”

In his new position, Hnatov is set to oversee “force generation and cooperation with partners,” according to a Ministry of Defense press release on Thursday morning.

“Mr. Hnatov has over 27 years of experience in the army, having served in key positions – from the commander of a marine brigade to the commander of the Joint Forces of the [AFU] and the troops of the Eastern Operational Command,” the press release adds.

The day before, Hntatov was officially dismissed from his position at the AFU Joint Forces, a strategic-level agency “for all inter-service and inter-agency groupings of troops… responsible for conducting joint operations on the territory of Ukraine, as well as peacekeeping operations abroad,” according to Ukrainian military news outlet Militarnyi.

Hnatov held the position at the Joint Forces since June 2024, when he replaced Lt. Gen. Yuriy Sodol.

Hnatov was involved in the defense of Mykolaiv, the liberation of Kherson from Russian occupation, and the defense of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region between 2022 and 2023.

