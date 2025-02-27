Turkey is reportedly open to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of security guarantees if Ankara is involved in all relevant discussions and preparations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly discussed the idea with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in separate talks earlier this month in Ankara. Erdogan met Zelensky on Feb. 18 and Lavrov on Feb. 24.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Bloomberg, citing “people familiar with the matter,” said Ankara would not be part of any peacekeeping missions unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations.

Kyiv Post cannot verify the authenticity of the information obtained by Bloomberg.

The UK and France have voiced openness to deploying some 30,000 peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in future peace settlements. Turkey has the second largest army in NATO after the US, according to The Independent

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is open to European peacekeepers in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly opposed the idea.

Turkey, a NATO member, has played a role in mediation efforts and previously hosted direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022.

On Thursday, a new round of US-Russia talks on restoring diplomatic operations was scheduled in Istanbul. Ukraine is reportedly not part of the agenda.

While neither side has disclosed the participants, Russia’s TASS news agency reported that the Russian delegation includes representatives from the foreign ministry.

Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Secret War Against the West – Is Moscow Winning?
Other Topics of Interest

Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Secret War Against the West – Is Moscow Winning?

Pfarrer provides a critical assessment of an upcoming turning point in the war during his conversation with his Kyiv Post colleague, Jason Smart, a political scientist specializing in Russia.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Turkey
Russia and US Open Second Round of Talks in Istanbul US
Russia and US Open Second Round of Talks in Istanbul
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Could Turkey Take Lead Role for Peace in Ukraine as West Wavers? War in Ukraine
OPINION: Could Turkey Take Lead Role for Peace in Ukraine as West Wavers?
By Şerif Egemen Ahmet
10h ago
Russia and US to Hold Second Round of Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul on February 27 BREAKING War in Ukraine
Russia and US to Hold Second Round of Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul on February 27
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Macron Holds New Emergency Talks on Ukraine Ukraine
Macron Holds New Emergency Talks on Ukraine
By AFP
Feb. 19
Read Next
Macron Interceded After Trump Wanted to Cancel Zelensky’s Meeting Ukraine
Macron Interceded After Trump Wanted to Cancel Zelensky’s Meeting
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
A French-UK Nuclear Umbrella for Europe? Not Likely, Say Analysts Europe
A French-UK Nuclear Umbrella for Europe? Not Likely, Say Analysts
By AFP
2h ago
Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Secret War Against the West – Is Moscow Winning? Ukraine
Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Secret War Against the West – Is Moscow Winning?
By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
Nemtsov’s Murder: 10 Years On, Justice Still Out of Reach Ukraine
Nemtsov’s Murder: 10 Years On, Justice Still Out of Reach
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
« Previous Ukraine Cabinet Says Ministers Can Sign US Minerals Accord
Next » New Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s Military General Staff Appointed