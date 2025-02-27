Turkey is reportedly open to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of security guarantees if Ankara is involved in all relevant discussions and preparations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly discussed the idea with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in separate talks earlier this month in Ankara. Erdogan met Zelensky on Feb. 18 and Lavrov on Feb. 24.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Bloomberg, citing “people familiar with the matter,” said Ankara would not be part of any peacekeeping missions unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations.

Kyiv Post cannot verify the authenticity of the information obtained by Bloomberg.

The UK and France have voiced openness to deploying some 30,000 peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in future peace settlements. Turkey has the second largest army in NATO after the US, according to The Independent.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is open to European peacekeepers in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly opposed the idea.

Turkey, a NATO member, has played a role in mediation efforts and previously hosted direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022.

On Thursday, a new round of US-Russia talks on restoring diplomatic operations was scheduled in Istanbul. Ukraine is reportedly not part of the agenda.

While neither side has disclosed the participants, Russia’s TASS news agency reported that the Russian delegation includes representatives from the foreign ministry.