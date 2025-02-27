US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to extend sanctions on Russia for another year. 

A US presidential document, scheduled to be published on Friday, Feb. 28, noted that sanctions on Russia placed in 2014, 2018 and 2022 due to Moscow’s invasion “must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2025” for another year. 

“The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” the document says, referring to previous sanctions on Russia. 

“Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660,” the document added. It was signed by the White House. 

Russia state media TASS, citing the document, also reported the update. 

During an Oval Office press conference on Tuesday, Trump was asked by a reporter if “lifting sanctions on Russia is on the table,” to which he responded, “No, we haven’t lifted any sanctions on anybody.”

He added that he might lift sanctions “at some point” as part of the US-Russia negotiations. 

Bloomberg, citing “people familiar with the matter,” reported in January that Trump might consider using sanctions to pressure Russia into negotiating by easing sanctions if things progress or tightening sanctions if Moscow refuses to comply. 

Trump Accepts King Charles's 'Unprecedented' Invite to UK
Other Topics of Interest

Trump Accepts King Charles’s ‘Unprecedented’ Invite to UK

The invitation made the US president the first US leader in modern times to be received for two state visits by a British Monarch.

High-ranking officials from the US and Russia met in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss restoring diplomatic relations. The meeting lasted for over six hours, but no press conferences followed at the time of publication. 

