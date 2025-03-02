French President Emmanuel Macron said France is open to discussing a European nuclear deterrence program, hinting at France’s openness to deploy its nuclear arsenal across Europe. 

Speaking to Portuguese TV RTP in an interview, Macron suggested that a united European defense strategy would also encompass components of nuclear deterrence.

“I am available to open this discussion...if it allows to build a European force,” Macron said. “There has always been a European dimension to France’s vital interests within its nuclear doctrine,” Macron added, according to the video of the interview he shared on X on Saturday. 

France is reportedly prepared to extend its nuclear deterrent to protect Europe, potentially deploying fighter aircraft capable of being armed with nuclear weapons to Germany after future German leader Friedrich Merz called for European defense “independence” and a possible “nuclear sharing.”

The nuclear-capable aircraft deployment could be an alternative to the US’s nuclear arsenal on the continent should US President Donald Trump roll back the country’s presence in Europe, as he suggested recently.

The UK and France are the only European nations with a nuclear arsenal. France’s nuclear deterrent remains independent from NATO, while Britain’s Trident system is integrated into the alliance’s defense strategy.

France is believed to have a military stockpile of 290 operational warheads available for deployment on 98 strategic delivery systems as of January 2022, according to the Arms Control Association

However, analysts have questioned the viability of a French-UK nuclear umbrella for Europe.

Macron made similar suggestions in April 2024, which were criticized by domestic opposition at the time. 

Macron is set to attend a European security summit on Ukraine hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday. 

