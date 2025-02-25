France is prepared to extend its nuclear deterrent to protect Europe, potentially deploying fighter aircraft capable of being armed with nuclear weapons to Germany.

As per The Telegraph report, the move comes as concerns grow over the future of US military commitments to the continent.

For decades, the United States has safeguarded Europe with an estimated 100 nuclear warheads, many of them stationed at a US military base in Germany, as outlined by The Telegraph.

Friedrich Merz, the frontrunner to become Germany’s next chancellor following Sunday’s elections, has urged France and Britain to expand their nuclear protection as he seeks greater European defense autonomy

A French official told The Telegraph that stationing fighting jets in Germany would send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, while diplomats in Berlin suggested it could also put pressure on British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to follow suit.

“Posting a few French nuclear jet fighters in Germany should not be difficult and would send a strong message,” the source added.

France’s nuclear deterrent remains independent from NATO, while Britain’s Trident system is integrated into the alliance’s defense strategy.

Merz, speaking last week, suggested that Paris and London should explore whether their nuclear protection could also be extended to Germany. He said that the US under Trump was becoming “indifferent to the fate of Europe.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has been advocating for a broader European discussion on the role of France’s nuclear arsenal in continental defense.

“If the French move to place a nuclear deterrent in Germany, it would indeed increase pressure on the Brits to follow suit,” a Berlin diplomat told The Telegraph.

“My understanding is that on the CDU side, the thinking is we need a nuclear umbrella, we want to have a say in this, we should be ready to talk about this, and we are willing to pay for it,” he added.

However, the source said that such a request would likely only materialize if the US decided to withdraw its nuclear forces from Germany.

France’s nuclear stockpile is estimated at 300 warheads under its force de dissuasion program, with both sea- and air-based launch capabilities. Meanwhile, Britain’s nuclear deterrent consists of four Vanguard-class submarines, each capable of carrying up to 16 Trident missiles.

Notably, on Feb. 24, a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, a nuclear-capable strategic bomber, flew just 50 km (31 miles) from the Russian border, sparking reactions on Russian social media.

Russian Telegram channels shared video footage, citing Flightradar24. The “Military Observer” channel described it as a “solidarity flight” over Tallinn for Estonia’s Independence Day, accompanied by F-35A fighters.

The video stirred controversy, with the “Svarshchiki” channel reacting aggressively: “Celebrating independence from whom? A rhetorical question. We haven’t unpacked the ‘Oreshnik’ [missile] for a long time.”