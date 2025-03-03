Volodymyr Zelensky told British media Sunday it would not be easy to replace him as Ukraine’s president, but repeated his offer to step down in exchange for NATO membership for his war-torn country.

US Republicans had suggested he may have to resign after US President Donald Trump dramatically turned against him during a contentious Oval Office meeting about the war with Russia on Friday.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“If they replace me, given what is going on, given the support, simply replacing me will not be simple,” Zelensky told British media.

“It’s not enough to just hold an election. You need to also not let me run. This will be a bit more difficult. Looks like you will have to negotiate with me,” he added.

“And I said that I am exchanging for NATO. Then I fulfilled my mission.”

Advertisement

The unprecedented public spat at the Oval Office resulted in Zelensky leaving the White House without the anticipated signing of a preliminary pact on sharing Ukrainian mineral rights.

While European leaders rallied around Ukraine, Republican officials appeared Sunday on news programs questioning whether any deal could be reached with Russia so long as Zelensky remains.

“We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians, and end this war,” National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told CNN.

“And if it becomes apparent that President Zelensky’s either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in this country, then I think we have a real issue.”

Other Topics of Interest Kremlin Says Zelensky Needs to Be Forced to Make Peace Putin’s spokesman called Friday’s angry encounter between Trump and Zelensky “quite an unprecedented event,” blaming Zelensky, who he said “demonstrated a complete lack of diplomatic abilities.”

Republican Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives, also questioned whether Zelensky was fit for the job.

“Either he needs to come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country.”

Senior Democrats have angrily pushed back since the debacle Friday, saying Trump has come dangerously close to an all-out embrace of Russia.

Zelensky has been calling for Ukraine to be given NATO membership as part of any deal to end the war, but the Washington-led alliance has been reluctant to make a pledge.

Advertisement

Trump said in February that Ukraine can “forget about” joining NATO in any settlement, explaining: “I think that’s probably the reason the whole thing started.”

Russia cited potential Ukrainian membership in NATO as a reason for its invasion three years ago.