US Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, has ordered a pause on all cyber operations against Russia, including offensive actions, multiple media reports said Sunday, March 2.

According to The New York Times, the decision is part of a broader Trump administration reassessment of US strategy toward Moscow. However, the duration and scope of the pause remain unclear.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the reports. “Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment nor discuss cyber intelligence, plans, or operations,” a senior defense official stated.

The move comes as President Donald Trump pushes for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Last week, Trump had a tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, signaling a shift in US policy.

Advertisement

Zelensky, originally scheduled for a formal White House visit to finalize a US-Ukrainian agreement on jointly utilizing Ukraine’s mineral resources, was forced to depart the meeting ahead of schedule with no deal signed.

Western nations have accused Russia of orchestrating incidents to weaken support for Ukraine in its fight against the invasion. Meanwhile, Trump has positioned himself as a mediator between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, advocating for direct talks with Moscow.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “We should spend less time worrying about Putin.”

Other Topics of Interest ‘3 Days in Enemy Territory’ - HUR Officer’s Insane Survival Story Ukrainian intelligence soldier “Khokhol” survived three days in enemy territory, crawling through minefields to escape, return to his unit, and prove he was not dead.

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, speaking to CNN, denied reports of a cyber policy shift. “That has not been part of our discussions,” he said, adding that the administration is exploring various options to end the conflict.