American multi-billionaire and one of President Trump’s closest allies, Elon Musk, stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be offered “amnesty” in a neutral country in exchange for “restoring democracy in Ukraine.”
Musk shared a post on his social media platform X from a pro-Trump blogger who called Zelensky a dictator. The blogger claimed that Zelensky is not interested in ending the war because it would mean the end of his power.
He suggested that if elections were to resume, Zelensky would lose, and his political opponent would launch an investigation into alleged money laundering, potentially leading to his imprisonment. The blogger also accused Zelensky of sacrificing Ukrainian lives to maintain his grip on power, labeling him a dictator.
Musk, in turn, added his own comment to the post, stating: “True. As distasteful as it is, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine.”
As distasteful as it is, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine. https://t.co/ZpF6nLIDtw
These statements come days after a tense and public confrontation between Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, after which the US President cut the meeting short, stating that the Ukrainian leader is “not ready” for peace with Russia.
Zelensky was originally scheduled for a formal White House visit on Feb. 28 to finalize a US-Ukrainian agreement on jointly utilizing Ukraine’s mineral resources, a key component of a Trump-mediated post-war recovery plan.
However, the visit quickly turned confrontational in the Oval Office, when Trump and Vice President JD Vance angrily confronted Zelensky, accusing him of lacking gratitude for US support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago.
