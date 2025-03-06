“The senators’ resolutions are statements of fact and principle,” the press release continued, “backed by evidence and long-standing American foreign policy, including:

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, arguably the most left-leaning member of the body, released in a statement during the debates that Democrats are asking “for unanimous consent on the Senate floor to pass a series of straightforward resolutions condemning Russia’s illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

At every turn, however, they were frustrated by opposition from Republicans loyal to President Donald Trump, who objected to all of them.

US Senate Democrats on Wednesday evening introduced resolutions that would make it clear that the Kremlin is squarely to blame for the war in Ukraine and for its war crimes, and berated Republicans for allowing their party leader to be so soft on Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Sen. James Risch, Republican of Idaho and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, had little time for Sanders’ resolution that called on Putin to withdraw Russian forces from Ukraine. Risch has been fervent in his position that, somehow, Putin does not have the power to bring the war to a close on his own.

“Who do you think started the war?” Sanders replied. “He can do it.”

Risch also objected to a motion from Sen Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, who asked for unanimous consent on a resolution condemning the kidnapping of Ukrainian children by Russia.

Other Topics of Interest US Supreme Court Tells Trump He Must Pay Out $2B in Withheld Foreign Aid The ruling upholds a district court’s decision and releases those frozen funds to non-profit aid groups for services rendered around the world, including Ukraine.

Along those same lines, Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland, put forward a resolution that would codify that Putin had committed war crimes in Ukraine.

This time, the dissenting voice came from Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who had been relatively supportive of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and strayed from the Trump administration’s talking points when, two weeks ago, he criticized the US delegation meetings with Russian officials.

Advertisement

However, Wicker was squarely on message for Trump on Wednesday, also objecting to a Democratic proposal for a resolution affirming Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.

Expressing their frustration that the majority party would not concede to even the most basic, factual recognitions of Russia’s culpability in the war, and their party leader’s decision to pause intelligence sharing with their Ukrainian allies, the Democrats sounded off.

“Whose side are we on here?” asked Sanders’s Democratic colleague from Vermont, Sen. Peter Welch.

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado told Republicans that “Ronald Reagan is turning over in his grave.”