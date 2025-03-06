President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his peace efforts after the latter’s Wednesday national address on bolstering European defense and potentially deploying troops to Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked Macron for his “clear vision” after Macron cautioned Europe of threats posed by Russia and called for a fair peace agreement on Ukraine in his national address. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Peace must be real, not just a word – it cannot mean Ukraine’s capitulation or collapse,” Zelensky said in his X update on Thursday morning.

Zelensky said peace must be “just, reliable, and lasting,” adding that it “can only be achieved through strong and long-term security guarantees – for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world.”

Advertisement

“We deeply appreciate the leadership and efforts of all those supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities. [I am] looking forward to working jointly on the steps toward peace in the upcoming days,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky is set to attend an emergency European summit on supporting Ukraine and bolstering European defense on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, Macron said the world is facing its greatest challenges in his national address.

Macron said that the French population was “legitimately worried” about the start of a “new era” after Trump began his second stint in the White House by reversing US policy on Ukraine and risking a historic rupture with Europe.

Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B
Other Topics of Interest

Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B

The Norwegian prime minister called the additional funding a “solid contribution to peace and stability in Europe.”

“I want to believe that the United States will stay by our side but we have to be prepared for that not to be the case,” he said, hinting at Trump’s recent attempts to end Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine through direct negotiations with Moscow, bypassing Europe and Ukraine.

Macron also suggested that European troops could be sent to Ukraine to ensure a peace deal is “fully respected.”

Advertisement

A peace agreement for Ukraine would be backed “perhaps, by the deployment of European forces,” Macron said.

“They won’t go to fight today, they won’t go to fight on the front line, but they would be there once a peace deal is signed, to guarantee it is fully respected,” he said.

He added European chiefs of staff would meet in Paris next week to discuss how to support Ukraine after a peace deal. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
FACT-CHECK: Was Trump Telling the Truth During Explosive Oval Office Broadcast With Zelensky?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 1
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Reporter: What if Russia Breaks Ceasefire? Trump: What if a Bomb Drops on Your Head Now?
By Leo Chiu
Feb. 28
Zelensky Calls Macron and NATO Chief After Dispute With Trump
By Alisa Orlova
Feb. 28
More on Macron
Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’ Ukraine
Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
By AFP
1h ago
Russia Calls Macron Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’ Russia
Russia Calls Macron Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
By AFP
4h ago
Macron Warns of ‘New Era’ as US Backtracks from EU, Ukraine War in Ukraine
Macron Warns of ‘New Era’ as US Backtracks from EU, Ukraine
By Euractiv
7h ago
France, UK Race to Finalize Peace Plan, Seek to Mend US-Ukraine Ties Zelensky
France, UK Race to Finalize Peace Plan, Seek to Mend US-Ukraine Ties
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Read Next
Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine Ukraine
Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine
By Michiel Hilgeman
12m ago
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday BREAKING Ukraine
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday
By Kyiv Post
30m ago
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B Ukraine
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B
By Kyiv Post
45m ago
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source Europe
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source
By AFP
1h ago
« Previous Briton James Scott Rhys Anderson Jailed in Russia for Fighting for Ukraine
Next » ‘We Are Not Alone’ – Zelensky Thanks Europe as Security Summit Begins