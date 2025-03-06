President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his peace efforts after the latter’s Wednesday national address on bolstering European defense and potentially deploying troops to Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked Macron for his “clear vision” after Macron cautioned Europe of threats posed by Russia and called for a fair peace agreement on Ukraine in his national address.

“Peace must be real, not just a word – it cannot mean Ukraine’s capitulation or collapse,” Zelensky said in his X update on Thursday morning.

Zelensky said peace must be “just, reliable, and lasting,” adding that it “can only be achieved through strong and long-term security guarantees – for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world.”

“We deeply appreciate the leadership and efforts of all those supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities. [I am] looking forward to working jointly on the steps toward peace in the upcoming days,” Zelensky added.