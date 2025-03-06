President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his peace efforts after the latter’s Wednesday national address on bolstering European defense and potentially deploying troops to Ukraine.
Zelensky thanked Macron for his “clear vision” after Macron cautioned Europe of threats posed by Russia and called for a fair peace agreement on Ukraine in his national address.
“Peace must be real, not just a word – it cannot mean Ukraine’s capitulation or collapse,” Zelensky said in his X update on Thursday morning.
Zelensky said peace must be “just, reliable, and lasting,” adding that it “can only be achieved through strong and long-term security guarantees – for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world.”
“We deeply appreciate the leadership and efforts of all those supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities. [I am] looking forward to working jointly on the steps toward peace in the upcoming days,” Zelensky added.
Zelensky is set to attend an emergency European summit on supporting Ukraine and bolstering European defense on Thursday.
On Wednesday evening, Macron said the world is facing its greatest challenges in his national address.
Macron said that the French population was “legitimately worried” about the start of a “new era” after Trump began his second stint in the White House by reversing US policy on Ukraine and risking a historic rupture with Europe.
“I want to believe that the United States will stay by our side but we have to be prepared for that not to be the case,” he said, hinting at Trump’s recent attempts to end Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine through direct negotiations with Moscow, bypassing Europe and Ukraine.
Macron also suggested that European troops could be sent to Ukraine to ensure a peace deal is “fully respected.”
A peace agreement for Ukraine would be backed “perhaps, by the deployment of European forces,” Macron said.
“They won’t go to fight today, they won’t go to fight on the front line, but they would be there once a peace deal is signed, to guarantee it is fully respected,” he said.
He added European chiefs of staff would meet in Paris next week to discuss how to support Ukraine after a peace deal.
