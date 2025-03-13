Russia has presented the US with a list of demands aimed at ending its war in Ukraine and resetting relations with Washington.

However, it remains unclear what exactly is included on the list or if Moscow is willing to engage in peace talks with Kyiv before the demands are accepted, according to two sources familiar with the matter, as reported by wire service.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to Reuters, Russian and US officials have discussed the terms over the past three weeks, both in-person and virtually. The Kremlin’s demands are described as broad and like those it has previously presented to Ukraine, the US, and NATO.

These include demands for Ukraine to renounce NATO membership, a ban on foreign troops being deployed in Ukraine, and international recognition of Russia’s claim over Crimea and four other regions, according to the report.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump is waiting to hear from Putin regarding a potential 30-day truce, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to as a first step toward peace talks. However, Putin’s commitment to a ceasefire remains uncertain, with details still pending.

The Reuters report reveals that Moscow has raised similar demands over the last two decades, including limiting NATO and US military activities from Eastern Europe to Central Asia.

These demands were discussed with the Biden administration in late 2021 and early 2022, as Russian troops amassed on Ukraine’s border. Despite rejecting some terms, the US engaged with Russia to prevent invasion, but the effort failed, and Russia attacked on February 24, 2022.

Did Putin Agree to Trump’s 30-Day Ceasefire? Kind of. Maybe. Not Really.
Other Topics of Interest

Did Putin Agree to Trump’s 30-Day Ceasefire? Kind of. Maybe. Not Really.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s staunchest ally Belarus denied the possibility of a ceasefire deal between Kyiv and Moscow at a Thursday press conference in Moscow.

US and Russian officials recently suggested that a draft agreement discussed in Istanbul in 2022 could serve as a basis for peace talks, although it was never finalized. The agreement included demands for Ukraine to abandon NATO ambitions and accept a nuclear-free status. Moscow also sought a veto over actions by nations aiding Ukraine in war.

The Trump administration’s approach to negotiations remains unclear, Reuters wrote.

Advertisement

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff called the Istanbul talks “cogent and substantive,” suggesting they could guide a peace deal. In contrast, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s top envoy on Ukraine and Russia, disagreed, stating, “I think we have to develop something entirely new.”

Analysts suggest Russia’s demands are not only aimed at Ukraine but also its Western allies, limiting NATO’s military presence in Europe and expanding Russian influence, said the report.

These demands, unchanged for decades, include banning NATO exercises near Russian borders, restricting US missile deployments in Europe, and barring military activities in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Angela Stent from Brookings believes Russia isn’t interested in peace, while Kori Schake from AEI notes that these demands have remained consistent since 1945.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
1d ago
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
More on War Crimes
Putin in Camouflage Visits Kursk as AFU Battles Rage in Sudzha’s Suburbs Putin
Putin in Camouflage Visits Kursk as AFU Battles Rage in Sudzha’s Suburbs
By Julia Struck
12h ago
Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers Ukraine
OPINION: Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 4
Scorched Earth as a Cover for Pillaging Ukraine’s Donbas Resources EXCLUSIVE Russia
Scorched Earth as a Cover for Pillaging Ukraine’s Donbas Resources
By Sergii Kostezh
Feb. 6
EU Moves Closer to Establishing Special Tribunal to Prosecute Russia for Ukraine Invasion Ukraine
EU Moves Closer to Establishing Special Tribunal to Prosecute Russia for Ukraine Invasion
By AFP
Feb. 5
Read Next
Estonia Next? War in Ukraine
OPINION: Estonia Next?
By Diane Francis
2h ago
General Kellogg Sits the Bench in Blow to Clear-Eyed Ukraine Peace Talks EXCLUSIVE Top News
OPINION: General Kellogg Sits the Bench in Blow to Clear-Eyed Ukraine Peace Talks
By Chuck Pfarrer
3h ago
Did Putin Agree to Trump’s 30-Day Ceasefire? Kind of. Maybe. Not Really. Putin
Did Putin Agree to Trump’s 30-Day Ceasefire? Kind of. Maybe. Not Really.
By Leo Chiu
4h ago
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol Russia
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
« Previous Trump’s Envoy Witkoff in Moscow for High-Stakes Ceasefire Talks: Official Source
Next » EU Imported Russian Iron, Steel Products Worth $2.7 Billion in 2024