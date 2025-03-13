Russia has presented the US with a list of demands aimed at ending its war in Ukraine and resetting relations with Washington.

However, it remains unclear what exactly is included on the list or if Moscow is willing to engage in peace talks with Kyiv before the demands are accepted, according to two sources familiar with the matter, as reported by wire service.

According to Reuters, Russian and US officials have discussed the terms over the past three weeks, both in-person and virtually. The Kremlin’s demands are described as broad and like those it has previously presented to Ukraine, the US, and NATO.

These include demands for Ukraine to renounce NATO membership, a ban on foreign troops being deployed in Ukraine, and international recognition of Russia’s claim over Crimea and four other regions, according to the report.

US President Donald Trump is waiting to hear from Putin regarding a potential 30-day truce, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to as a first step toward peace talks. However, Putin’s commitment to a ceasefire remains uncertain, with details still pending.

The Reuters report reveals that Moscow has raised similar demands over the last two decades, including limiting NATO and US military activities from Eastern Europe to Central Asia.

These demands were discussed with the Biden administration in late 2021 and early 2022, as Russian troops amassed on Ukraine’s border. Despite rejecting some terms, the US engaged with Russia to prevent invasion, but the effort failed, and Russia attacked on February 24, 2022.

US and Russian officials recently suggested that a draft agreement discussed in Istanbul in 2022 could serve as a basis for peace talks, although it was never finalized. The agreement included demands for Ukraine to abandon NATO ambitions and accept a nuclear-free status. Moscow also sought a veto over actions by nations aiding Ukraine in war.

The Trump administration’s approach to negotiations remains unclear, Reuters wrote.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff called the Istanbul talks “cogent and substantive,” suggesting they could guide a peace deal. In contrast, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s top envoy on Ukraine and Russia, disagreed, stating, “I think we have to develop something entirely new.”

Analysts suggest Russia’s demands are not only aimed at Ukraine but also its Western allies, limiting NATO’s military presence in Europe and expanding Russian influence, said the report.

These demands, unchanged for decades, include banning NATO exercises near Russian borders, restricting US missile deployments in Europe, and barring military activities in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Angela Stent from Brookings believes Russia isn’t interested in peace, while Kori Schake from AEI notes that these demands have remained consistent since 1945.