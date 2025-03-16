French President Emmanuel Macron said he will not bring back mandatory military service but is looking for ways to involve civilians in national defense. He plans to announce new measures in the coming weeks, AFP reported, citing French regional newspapers.

In comments recorded Friday and published Saturday, Macron said that reinstating compulsory military service, which ended in 2001, is “not a realistic option” because France no longer has the necessary “logistics” to support it.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Instead, he said, “We are going to look at ways to mobilize civilians,” adding that he wants to strengthen the “mobilization of society in the face of crises.”

Many European countries, including France, are discussing military service as concerns grow over NATO’s strength, especially after US President Donald Trump said Europe should handle its own security. A recent poll found that 61% of French citizens support some form of mandatory service.

Advertisement

Macron previously proposed a month-long compulsory service in 2017, but the idea received a “cool response” from the army. Now, he has asked the government and the army to present proposals by May on how to encourage young people to “back up the armed forces” in case of need.

Former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe has suggested creating “a voluntary military service” to train at least 50,000 people per year. Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has proposed strengthening the military reserve to 100,000 members.

Tough-Speaking Starmer Confirms Ukraine Ceasefire Planning Enters ‘Operational Phase’
Other Topics of Interest

Tough-Speaking Starmer Confirms Ukraine Ceasefire Planning Enters ‘Operational Phase’

The British PM told some 26 fellow leaders in a group call he hosted that they should accelerate identifying ways to strengthen Ukraine, protect any ceasefire and keep up the pressure on Moscow.

Macron’s upcoming announcement will provide details on how France plans to strengthen national security without bringing back conscription.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
More on Macron
Germany’s Scholz to Рost Macron for Ukraine Talks War in Ukraine
Germany’s Scholz to Рost Macron for Ukraine Talks
By AFP
1d ago
French Lawmakers Debate Resolution Urging Seizure of Russian Assets Ukraine
French Lawmakers Debate Resolution Urging Seizure of Russian Assets
By AFP
Mar. 12
French Right-Wing Media’s Russia Tilt Irks Elysee Ukraine
French Right-Wing Media’s Russia Tilt Irks Elysee
By AFP
Mar. 11
Military Chiefs in Paris to Discuss Ukraine Security Guarantees NATO
Military Chiefs in Paris to Discuss Ukraine Security Guarantees
By AFP
Mar. 11
Read Next
Thinking Out Loud: The Turncoats in the White House Betraying the Democratic World Top News
OPINION: Thinking Out Loud: The Turncoats in the White House Betraying the Democratic World
By Bohdan Nahaylo
16m ago
Trump Reappoints Keith Kellogg as Ukraine Envoy, Dropping His Russia Role Zelensky
Trump Reappoints Keith Kellogg as Ukraine Envoy, Dropping His Russia Role
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Tough-Speaking Starmer Confirms Ukraine Ceasefire Planning Enters ‘Operational Phase’ Zelensky
Tough-Speaking Starmer Confirms Ukraine Ceasefire Planning Enters ‘Operational Phase’
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Rubio, Lavrov, Agree to Continue Rebuilding US-Russia Ties US
Rubio, Lavrov, Agree to Continue Rebuilding US-Russia Ties
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
« Previous Spurred by Trump Turnabout, European Nations Debate Conscription
Next » Tough-Speaking Starmer Confirms Ukraine Ceasefire Planning Enters ‘Operational Phase’