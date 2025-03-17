As US President Donald Trump has advanced his domestic and foreign policy agenda since taking office in January, a new NBC News poll has revealed that while his approval rating has climbed to its highest level since taking office, Americans remain deeply divided – particularly on his approach to Ukraine, Russia, and relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the poll, 47% of American voters approve of Trump’s job performance, equaling his highest-ever mark as president. However, 51% disapprove, reflecting persistent national divisions even as Republicans remain largely united behind him.

A group of American protesters gathers outside the US embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2025. (Photo by Devin Woodal / Freelance)

Despite strong support from Republican voters, Trump’s handling of Ukraine and Russia remains a major vulnerability. The NBC News poll found that a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the war in Ukraine, with 55% opposing his approach compared to 42% who approve.

Public concern extends beyond Ukraine. The poll also shows that 53% of voters disapprove of Trump’s overall handling of foreign policy, and 45% approve. His administration’s overtures to Moscow have raised alarms among many US allies, and the numbers indicate that Americans remain divided over his diplomatic approach.

​​Trump’s ceasefire negotiations with Russia have sparked skepticism among European officials, with many fearing the US will pressure Kyiv into making territorial concessions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed concerns that Trump’s proposed peace plan will come at Ukraine’s expense – particularly after he had an explosive argument with Trump in the Oval Office last month.

The poll underscored the extent of Trump’s polarizing presidency. The survey found that Trump has the largest partisan approval gap of any president in the last 80 years – with 90% of Republicans approving of his performance, and just 4% of Democrats supporting him.

This 86-point divide is the most extreme recorded in three decades of NBC News polling and Gallup historical data, according to NBC. The numbers illustrate how Trump’s presidency has further cemented the stark political polarization in the US

While Trump’s approval rating is at its highest point since returning to office, Americans remain skeptical about his handling of the economy – an issue that could have major implications for his administration. The poll found that only 44% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 54% disapprove.

This represents a significant shift from previous election cycles when economic confidence was one of Trump’s strongest advantages with voters. Even among his supporters, doubts remain.

While Republicans overwhelmingly back Trump’s policies, many independents and swing voters cite rising living costs and uncertainty about the direction of US financial policy as growing concerns.

Despite Trump’s push for tax cuts and deregulation, some major US business leaders have voiced frustration over the administration’s lack of long-term economic strategy, particularly regarding global trade and investment.

Additionally, recent job market slowdowns have prompted some Wall Street analysts to question whether Trump’s policies will lead to sustained economic growth or short-term gains at the expense of future stability.

With Trump’s foreign policy approval ratings mixed and Americans divided on the US role in Ukraine, the next phase of the war could be shaped as much by domestic politics as by events on the battlefield.

Gregory Huey, an American living in Ukraine, gathers with other protesters outside the US embassy in Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2025. (Photo by Devin Woodal / Freelance)

The NBC News poll shows that while Trump enjoys unwavering support from 90% of Republicans, he faces strong opposition from 96% of Democrats and growing skepticism among independent voters, particularly on foreign policy.

But Americans are no longer fans of the Democratic Party either. After Trump’s victory in November, the party sank to its lowest approval rating in history, with just 27% of party members viewing the group positively.

For Ukraine, the message from Washington remains uncertain. While the US remains Kyiv’s most critical ally, shifting political priorities and declining bipartisan support for military aid could force Ukraine to seek alternative security guarantees.

With the 2026 midterms approaching and growing scrutiny of Trump’s economic and foreign policy decisions, Ukraine’s standing in Washington is anything but settled. If voter sentiment continues shifting, US support for Ukraine could face new challenges.

NBC News Poll Methodology: The NBC News poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters from March 7-11 through a mix of telephone interviews and online surveys sent via text message. The margin of error is ±3.1 percentage points.