Ukrainian troops in Kursk have lost ground in recent days but are not surrounded by Russian forces despite recent claims made by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Reuters citing three US and European officials, intelligence reports confirm that Ukrainian troops are facing heavy pressure, they are not encircled, the officials said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, have shared their assessment with the White House over the past week, a US official and another source familiar with the matter told Reuters. However, Trump has continued to assert that Ukrainian forces are “completely surrounded” in western Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Trump, who has pledged to broker a swift end to the war, claimed in a social media post on March 14 that he had urged Putin to spare the lives of “thousands” of trapped Ukrainian soldiers.

Advertisement

During a speech at Washington’s Kennedy Center on Monday and a Fox News interview on Tuesday, Trump repeated his claim that Ukrainian troops were cut off.

The US National Security Council declined to comment directly on the intelligence reports but referred Reuters to a joint statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. The statement highlighted Trump’s recent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and their agreement to continue sharing intelligence on Kursk.

Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize or Leave, Expands Forced Passportization
Other Topics of Interest

Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize or Leave, Expands Forced Passportization

The Russian President says all Ukrainians living in Russia have until Sept. 10 to legalize their status and is expanding forced passportization and deportations in Ukraine’s occupied territories.

Zelensky has denied that Ukrainian forces are surrounded and accused Putin of fabricating battlefield realities to strengthen his negotiating position.

Since August, when Ukrainian forces crossed into Russia’s Kursk region, Kyiv has gradually lost most of the territory it initially seized. Open-source intelligence suggests that of the nearly 500 square miles Ukrainian troops once controlled, they now hold only 20 to 30 square miles.

While Russian forces are making incremental gains, the officials who spoke to Reuters, along with independent analysts, dismissed Putin’s March 13 claim that Ukraine’s troops were “cut off” and had no choice but to “surrender or die.”

Advertisement

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based conflict monitor, stated on March 14 that it had “observed no geolocated evidence to indicate that Russian forces have encircled a significant number of Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast or elsewhere along the front line in Ukraine.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
ANALYSIS: Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
By Stash Luczkiw
Mar. 15
US Ends Permit for Russian Energy Transactions – Trump’s Sanctions Trump Card?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 14
Trump Confirms Tuesday Call With Putin on War, Land, Power Plants in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 17
Generation Shift: Veteran Marine Commander Takes Over Ukraine’s General Staff Top Job
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 17
More on Kursk
The Real Reason Ukraine Retreated From Kursk EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
The Real Reason Ukraine Retreated From Kursk
By Jason Jay Smart
8h ago
Betrayal in Kursk: Washington’s Wicked Game War in Ukraine
OPINION: Betrayal in Kursk: Washington’s Wicked Game
By Chuck Pfarrer
Mar. 17
‘No Ukrainian Troops Encircled’: Umerov Dismisses Russian Claims on Kursk Armed Forces of Ukraine
‘No Ukrainian Troops Encircled’: Umerov Dismisses Russian Claims on Kursk
By UkrInform
Mar. 17
Ukrainian Troops Pull Back from Sudzha, AFU General Staff Confirms Zelensky
Ukrainian Troops Pull Back from Sudzha, AFU General Staff Confirms
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 16
Read Next
Zelensky Plays Down Prospect of US Ownership of Ukraine Nuclear Plants War in Ukraine
Zelensky Plays Down Prospect of US Ownership of Ukraine Nuclear Plants
By AFP
6h ago
Russia, US to Discuss Reviving Black Sea Grain Deal in Saudi Talks on March 24 US
Russia, US to Discuss Reviving Black Sea Grain Deal in Saudi Talks on March 24
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize or Leave, Expands Forced Passportization Putin
Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize or Leave, Expands Forced Passportization
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Ukraine Peace Talks ‘On Track’ Says Trump | Jozef Hrabina &amp; Bohdan Nahaylo Ukraine
Ukraine Peace Talks ‘On Track’ Says Trump | Jozef Hrabina & Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
7h ago
« Previous Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
Next » Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize or Leave, Expands Forced Passportization