Hundreds of long-range Ukrainian drones – along with a few surprise missiles – have pounded targets deep inside the Russian Federation continually during a recent high-pressure White House push to get a ceasefire between the two countries.

By many measures, the Kremlin is struggling to stop waves of Ukrainian robot aircraft from blowing things up inside Russia, in some cases repeatedly. Kyiv strike planners argue they are winning.

A Kyiv Post review of Ukrainian drone and missile strikes launched deep into Russian Federation territory since March 9, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to launch talks with a Ukrainian delegation to broker a swift end to the Russo-Ukrainian War, found that Kyiv-launched drones and hit targets deep inside Russia that night and every one after it but one.

Ukraine’s crosshairs have been squarely fixed on Russian energy production capacity, with targets confirmed to have been attacked by jet- and prop-propelled drones, including oil refineries, fuel pumping stations and reservoirs, and air defense facilities nearby.

It has been the most intense and damaging air bombardment suffered by Russia since World War II.

But railroad infrastructure and depots, air bases, power transmission stations, arms production facilities and even a drone factory camouflaged as a cement plant also have been hit.

An unofficial Kyiv Post count found that at least 20, and probably more than 30 individual major facilities had been struck since Rubio’s meetings with the Ukrainians.

In most cases, the drones have attacked at night in coveys of 10-50 aircraft, often in waves. Almost always, the fact of an attack was first confirmed by local officials and social media, and then later announced by the state agencies running Ukraine’s deep strike campaign against Russia, the national security service, the SBU, and the national military intelligence service HUR.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, following a telephone call with his US counterpart Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, said Kyiv would be willing to call off its drones, following a negotiated agreement with Russia on specific targets, on both sides, that would not be attacked.

Zelensky said Ukraine was willing to stop attacks against Russian energy infrastructure placed on that list. He seemed to leave open the possibility of further Ukrainian attacks against other targets.

Kremlin spokesmen have repeatedly stated Ukraine’s drones hit only civilian homes and businesses and that the attacks, relative to Russian military might, are just pinpricks.

A Kyiv Post compilation of long-range Ukrainian attacks against Russia from March 9-20, using open sources, found, however, solid evidence of an effective bombardment campaign that is accelerating.

In reverse chronological order:

March 20 – Engels-2 Air Base, Saratov region. Jet-propelled drones, possibly Peklo (Ukrainian: Пекло = Hell) hit an ammunition storage site and set off explosions lasting for hours.