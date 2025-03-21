Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski responded with irony to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that Ukraine stop mobilization and halt Western arms supplies in exchange for a ceasefire.

Putin made the comments in a highly anticipated phone call with President Donald Trump, telling the US leader that the conflict in Ukraine could only be resolved if the West halts military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

Sikorski suggested that if Russia is so “concerned” about foreign military aid, it should start by refusing weapons from North Korea and Iran.

“If Russia is concerned about foreign military supplies during a proposed ceasefire with Ukraine it could take the lead by refusing deliveries of Iranian drones and North Korean artillery ammunition,” Sikorski wrote on X.

Putin’s demand has already been dismissed by several countries. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Tuesday to keep providing military aid to Ukraine, a stance also echoed by the United Kingdom.

“We both agree that Ukraine can count on us, that Ukraine can count on Europe and that we will not let (Kyiv) down,” Scholz said.

 “We will continue to support the Ukrainian army in its war of resistance against Russian aggression,” Macron said.

