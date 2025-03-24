Ukrainian special forces used American HIMARS systems to destroy four Russian attack helicopters in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast in a single strike.

The Special Operations Forces (SSO) announced on Telegram on Monday, March 24:

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Special operations forces, in coordination with the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), missile forces, and artillery, eliminated two Ka-52 attack helicopters and two Mi-8 transport helicopters.”

The video released by the Special Ops shows drone footage capturing four missile strikes, each followed by large explosions. The Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the video’s location or timing.

Advertisement

The report specifies that the Ka-52 is an attack helicopter used by Russia for reconnaissance and striking ground targets. In contrast, the Mi-8 transport helicopters are deployed to move personnel and cargo and support ground operations.

According to open sources, a Ka-52 helicopter costs approximately $16 million, and an Mi-8 around $8 million.

As reported by Kyiv Post, the Kamaz Ka-52 Alligator is widely regarded by military analysts as one of the world’s top attack helicopters, thanks to its counter-rotating rotors, advanced targeting systems, heavy armor, and powerful weaponry.

Designed for a two-person crew, the Ka-52 is heavily promoted for its Vikhr attack missile, which Moscow claims can destroy a tank from a distance of 10 km. This allows Ka-52 gunners to hit targets beyond the range of many battlefield point-defense systems such as MANPADS.

Other Topics of Interest First Surveillance Satellite of Planned Czechia-Ukrainian Constellation in Orbit New TROLL AI spy platform with hyperspectral sensors is the first of a satellite “constellation” under a Prague-Kyiv defense agreement, soon to be joined by the Ukrainian military DRAK microsatellite.

According to Forbes, Ka-52 helicopters were likely responsible for some of Ukraine’s equipment losses during the 2023 counteroffensive, using their long-range missiles to engage targets while hovering over the battlefield.

The Mi-8 (NATO designation: Hip) is a versatile twin-engine helicopter developed by the Mil Design Bureau in the early 1960s. It is one of the most widely produced helicopters in aviation history and is used extensively for both civilian and military operations.

Advertisement

Equipped with advanced navigation, flight instruments, and radio systems, the Mi-8 can operate in both clear and challenging weather conditions, day or night.

The helicopter comes in multiple configurations. The passenger version seats up to 18 people, while the transport variant features folding benches for up to 24 troops.

The Mi-8MT military transport modification is designed for troop deployment and evacuation, fire support, precision bombing, and cargo transport, making it a key asset for airborne operations.

As per the SSO, all helicopters were destroyed in an artillery missile strike on a concealed Russian jump pad - an improvised, camouflaged position used for rapid redeployment and surprise attacks against Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces.

“The enemy once again believed it was safe deep in the rear. We have once again proven that nothing is beyond the reach of the SSO,” the report read.

This operation adds to a series of precision strikes carried out by Ukrainian forces in the Russian rear. On March 20, the HUR reported hitting multiple targets in Russian-occupied Crimea in recent days, including air defense systems, the tugboat Fedor Uryupin, and a Mi-8 helicopter.