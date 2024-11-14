Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-14-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-14-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The “axis of evil” is counting on its quantity of cannon fodder and weaponry to crush its enemies. The West must dispel fears of the “end of history” and respond with superior technological force.
Sending soldiers from North Korea to the frontline of Russia’s war in Ukraine serves several apparent purposes. The first is economics. Put simply, the Kremlin's financial situation is nowhere near as rosy as Russian propagandists might show. Inflation in Russia is growing beyond the controlling power of the Russian Central Bank. In its efforts to curb the spiral, on Oct. 25 it raised the key rate to 21 percent per annum – the highest in 20 years.
A major driver of galloping inflation has been insane payoffs for participants in Moscow's war crimes in Ukraine. Those who agree to go to war, as well as their families, stand to receive considerable sums. For example, if a Russian soldier dies, then along with insurance money, the payouts can be as high as $130,000.
The US president and president-elect shook hands in the Oval Office, with Biden restoring a tradition that Trump broke when he refused to recognize his 2020 defeat by Biden.
Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the White House on Wednesday, where outgoing president Joe Biden offered a show of civility to the bitter rival who denied him the same courtesy four years ago.
Trump's visit came as Republicans were declared the majority party in the House of Representatives to give him complete control of Congress -- and as he announced a string of hardline picks for his top team including firebrand Matt Gaetz as attorney general.
Roman Ivanyshyn, a Russian serviceman who surrendered to Ukraine, faces up to 35 years in prison for surrendering and desertion.
Roman Ivanyshyn, a Russian soldier accused of voluntarily surrendering to the Ukrainian military, is soon to be tried by the Moscow military court in the first-ever criminal case of its kind.
The investigation found that Ivanyshyn attempted to surrender twice: the first time unsuccessfully, and the second time successfully, where Ivanyshyn was charged with both “attempted voluntary surrender” and “surrender” under Russia’s criminal code. The investigation also found that he deserted his unit.
Kyiv’s plans to draft an additional 160,000 troops by February are underway, though experts doubt they will hit the target, expecting closer to 100,000.
Ukraine’s front line is expected to shift 30-35 kilometers (19-22 miles) westward by December as Ukraine prepares to call up 160,000 additional troops between November and February.
As reported by Financial Times (FT), the next few months could be a critical phase in the war, with Ukraine aiming to reinforce its defenses and improve its negotiating position with Moscow ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s presidency, which might influence talks.
As US President-Elect Donald Trump continues to announce his selections for Cabinet-level positions this week, the legislators who will be tasked with either confirming or rejecting those appointments have sounded the alarm about at least one of them, and about the future of American democracy in general.
On Wednesday, Trump announced the hugely controversial pick of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to lead the Department of Justice. Gaetz, who himself is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations involving human trafficking and sexual relations with a minor, is one of Trump’s staunchest allies on Capitol Hill and almost certainly would terminate all of the legal cases facing Trump if he is confirmed as Attorney General.