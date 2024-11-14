Search

LIVE Updated 35m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-14-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-14-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
8h ago

Why the West Must Supply Superior Weapons Now

By Leonid Nevzlin
35m ago

The “axis of evil” is counting on its quantity of cannon fodder and weaponry to crush its enemies. The West must dispel fears of the “end of history” and respond with superior technological force.

Sending soldiers from North Korea to the frontline of Russia’s war in Ukraine serves several apparent purposes. The first is economics. Put simply, the Kremlin's financial situation is nowhere near as rosy as Russian propagandists might show. Inflation in Russia is growing beyond the controlling power of the Russian Central Bank. In its efforts to curb the spiral, on Oct. 25 it raised the key rate to 21 percent per annum – the highest in 20 years.

A major driver of galloping inflation has been insane payoffs for participants in Moscow's war crimes in Ukraine. Those who agree to go to war, as well as their families, stand to receive considerable sums. For example, if a Russian soldier dies, then along with insurance money, the payouts can be as high as $130,000.

’Welcome Back’: Trump, Biden Shake Hands in White House

By AFP
56m ago

The US president and president-elect shook hands in the Oval Office, with Biden restoring a tradition that Trump broke when he refused to recognize his 2020 defeat by Biden.

Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the White House on Wednesday, where outgoing president Joe Biden offered a show of civility to the bitter rival who denied him the same courtesy four years ago.

Trump's visit came as Republicans were declared the majority party in the House of Representatives to give him complete control of Congress -- and as he announced a string of hardline picks for his top team including firebrand Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

Russian Soldier to Face 35 Years in Prison for Surrendering to Ukraine

By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1h ago

Roman Ivanyshyn, a Russian serviceman who surrendered to Ukraine, faces up to 35 years in prison for surrendering and desertion.

Roman Ivanyshyn, a Russian soldier accused of voluntarily surrendering to the Ukrainian military, is soon to be tried by the Moscow military court in the first-ever criminal case of its kind. 

The investigation found that Ivanyshyn attempted to surrender twice: the first time unsuccessfully, and the second time successfully, where Ivanyshyn was charged with both “attempted voluntary surrender” and “surrender” under Russia’s criminal code. The investigation also found that he deserted his unit. 

Ukraine Braces for Critical Winter Phase as Front Line May Shift 35 km Westward

By Julia Struck
1h ago

Kyiv’s plans to draft an additional 160,000 troops by February are underway, though experts doubt they will hit the target, expecting closer to 100,000.

Ukraine’s front line is expected to shift 30-35 kilometers (19-22 miles) westward by December as Ukraine prepares to call up 160,000 additional troops between November and February.

As reported by Financial Times (FT), the next few months could be a critical phase in the war, with Ukraine aiming to reinforce its defenses and improve its negotiating position with Moscow ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s presidency, which might influence talks. 

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 13, 2024

By ISW
1h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The Kremlin is attempting to dictate the terms of any potential "peace" negotiations with Ukraine in advance of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The manner in which the Kremlin is trying to set its terms for negotiations strongly signals that Russia's objectives remain unchanged and still amount to full Ukrainian capitulation. The Kremlin does not appear any more willing to make concessions to the incoming Trump administration than it was to the current administration.
  • Lavrov's pre-emptive rejection of the potential suggestion to freeze the current frontline further indicates that Russia is not interested in softening its approach or demands in negotiations and maintains its objective of total Ukrainian capitulation, which Russian President Vladimir Putin explicitly outlined in June 2024.
  • Ukrainian security services reportedly assassinated a Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) official in occupied Crimea on November 13.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian oil executives reportedly rejected a proposal to merge Russia's three largest oil companies. Contradictory reporting on the proposed Russian oil merger highlights a possible factional struggle between close affiliates of Putin and Russian energy executives.
  • South Korean and US intelligence separately confirmed that North Korean troops have deployed into combat alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Vuhledar and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area, and Ukrainian forces recently regained positions near Chasiv Yar.
  • Russian forces continue to heavily rely on refurbished tanks and armored vehicles pulled from storage to replace vehicle losses during ongoing combat operations, but likely will not be able to sustain these losses in the long term.

‘A Red-Alert Moment for American Democracy’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 14

By John Moretti
3h ago

US Senate reacts to Trump’s pick that portends the ‘end of American democracy’; Eyeing end of term, Biden pledges to honor promised aid to Ukraine; Kyiv not pursuing nuclear option, ministry says

As US President-Elect Donald Trump continues to announce his selections for Cabinet-level positions this week, the legislators who will be tasked with either confirming or rejecting those appointments have sounded the alarm about at least one of them, and about the future of American democracy in general.

On Wednesday, Trump announced the hugely controversial pick of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to lead the Department of Justice. Gaetz, who himself is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations involving human trafficking and sexual relations with a minor, is one of Trump’s staunchest allies on Capitol Hill and almost certainly would terminate all of the legal cases facing Trump if he is confirmed as Attorney General.

