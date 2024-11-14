The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine refuted a recent article by The Times, which suggested that Ukraine could potentially develop nuclear weapons if US military aid were reduced.

The British newspaper claimed that Ukraine could quickly build a basic nuclear device similar to the "Fat Man" bomb dropped on Nagasaki in 1945, based on a report prepared for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

“Ukraine is committed to the NPT [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons]… we do not possess, develop, or intend to acquire nuclear weapons. Ukraine works closely with the IAEA and is fully transparent to its monitoring, which rules out the use of nuclear materials for military purposes,” Heorhiy Tykhy, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posted to social media on Wednesday, Nov. 13.