LIVE Updated 5h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-25-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-25-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
5h ago

‘Ukraine Doing Everything to Ensure 2025 Becomes a Year of Lasting Peace’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 25

...
By Katie Livingstone
4h ago

Zelensky promises to seek peace in 2025; Ukrainian families celebrate Christmas at the cemetery; and inside the war-time legacy of ‘Shchedryk’ and ‘Carol of the Bells,’ from Pokrovsk to the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells religious leaders that peace is on the agenda for 2025, as Ukrainians across the country celebrate Christmas for the second year on Dec. 25 after policymakers voted to change the official date last year in a snub to Russia. Cemeteries were full over the holiday as families sought to visit loved ones lost in the war, and the cultural diplomacy of Ukraine’s famed ‘Shchedryk’ and ‘Carol of the Bells’ remains strong.

Zelensky promises to seek peace in 2025 in call with Patriarch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a call with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Christmas Eve to assure the religious leader that Ukraine is working toward making 2025 a peaceful year for Ukraine and the world as a whole. 

Read more

Vovchansk’s Resilience: A Ukrainian Community’s Faith Amid the Devastation and Displacement of Russia’s War

...
By Kyiv Post
5h ago

In war-torn Vovchansk, Father Igor leads a dwindling congregation in prayer, embodying resilience and faith as they cope with loss and destruction from relentless Russian shelling.

Vovchansk’s copper-domed basilica was always packed at feasts like Easter, with worshippers overflowing out into the Ukrainian city’s central square.

But Father Igor Klymenko’s displaced congregation – forced from their homes by a Russian onslaught that has pounded their border city to dust – was reduced to just nine on the autumn morning AFP caught up with them in the nearest big city, Kharkiv.

Read more