Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-30-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-30-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
7h ago

Where in the EU Did People Fleeing Ukraine Go? – Eurostat

By Kyiv Post
7m ago

European countries have absorbed the lion’s share of refugees from Ukraine fleeing Russia’s war. The EU’s statistical office has published its most recent findings.

Fall Eurostat data show nearly 4.2 million Ukrainians who fled Russian aggression received temporary protection in the territory of the European Union. But some countries experience a greater influx of refugees than others.

At the end of October 2024, the EU countries hosting the highest number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were Germany (1,140,705 people; 27.2% of the EU total), Poland (983,880; 23.4%) and Czechia (379,370; 9.0%). The number of persons under temporary protection relative to the EU population was 9.3 per 1,000 people at the end of October 2024. Among the EU countries, the highest ratios were observed in Czechia (34.8 per 1,000), ahead of Poland (26.9) and Estonia (25.3).

Key Shifts for Ukraine’s Economy in 2024

By Olena Hrazhdan
14m ago

2024 was another year of recovery for Ukraine, though Russia’s strikes on energy and prolonged warfare spoiled the joy.

This year marked several pivots for Ukraine’s economy. 

The west unlocked gains from Russian assets to make the invader pay to Ukraine, though this is only the first step - Ukraine insists all $280 billion frozen Russian assets should be confiscated. 

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 29, 2024

By ISW
19m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explicitly rejected two suggestions reportedly considered by US President-elect Donald Trump’s team in early November 2024 as conditions for ending the war in Ukraine – the delay of Ukraine’s membership in NATO for 20 years and the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin enshrined his alleged policy of Ukrainian “denazification” in a new state strategy document about countering extremism, demonstrating how Putin continues to make the same demands for the removal of the Ukrainian government that he made in 2022 when launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Russia of shooting the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 passenger flight over the Republic of Chechnya on December 25 and of attempting to cover up Russia’s responsibility for the plane’s crash in Kazakhstan — effectively rejecting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s lackluster apology.
  • Ukrainian forces are successfully innovating to combat Russian guided glide bomb strikes against Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The US delivered its first liquified natural gas (LNG) shipment to Ukraine on December 27.
  • Salome Zurabishvili announced her departure from the Georgian presidential palace on December 29 but stated that she considers herself to be Georgia’s “legitimate” president.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk and Vuhledar and in western Zaporizhia Oblast.
  • Russia reportedly continues to face labor shortages that Russian military recruitment and persistent demographic problems are likely exacerbating.

Trump Triumph, Assad Fall, Olympic Joy: Key Events in 2024

By AFP
20m ago

AFP looks back at the major stories that made the headlines.

Donald Trump’s US presidential election win, the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, and the Paris Olympics were among the news events that marked 2024.

AFP looks back at the major stories that made the headlines:

‘A Real Prospect of an Unconventional Attack Against NATO’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 30

By Katie Livingstone
22m ago

US expected to unveil $1.25 billion aid package for Ukraine; Poland ready to boost electricity exports after Slovakia threatens cuts; and Russia promises retaliation for EU block of Telegram.

US expected to unveil $1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine ahead of Trump transition

The United States is set to announce another large military assistance package worth $1.25 billion for Ukraine, according to US officials. The move comes as the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden is shuffling to expedite any possible aid to Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January. 

American officials indicated that the aid package will include a variety of munitions, including for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system, along with Stinger missiles and 155 mm- and 105 mm- artillery rounds, according to the Associated Press.

