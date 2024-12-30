Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-30-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-30-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
European countries have absorbed the lion’s share of refugees from Ukraine fleeing Russia’s war. The EU’s statistical office has published its most recent findings.
Fall Eurostat data show nearly 4.2 million Ukrainians who fled Russian aggression received temporary protection in the territory of the European Union. But some countries experience a greater influx of refugees than others.
At the end of October 2024, the EU countries hosting the highest number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were Germany (1,140,705 people; 27.2% of the EU total), Poland (983,880; 23.4%) and Czechia (379,370; 9.0%). The number of persons under temporary protection relative to the EU population was 9.3 per 1,000 people at the end of October 2024. Among the EU countries, the highest ratios were observed in Czechia (34.8 per 1,000), ahead of Poland (26.9) and Estonia (25.3).
2024 was another year of recovery for Ukraine, though Russia’s strikes on energy and prolonged warfare spoiled the joy.
This year marked several pivots for Ukraine’s economy.
The west unlocked gains from Russian assets to make the invader pay to Ukraine, though this is only the first step - Ukraine insists all $280 billion frozen Russian assets should be confiscated.
US expected to unveil $1.25 billion aid package for Ukraine; Poland ready to boost electricity exports after Slovakia threatens cuts; and Russia promises retaliation for EU block of Telegram.
The United States is set to announce another large military assistance package worth $1.25 billion for Ukraine, according to US officials. The move comes as the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden is shuffling to expedite any possible aid to Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January.
American officials indicated that the aid package will include a variety of munitions, including for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system, along with Stinger missiles and 155 mm- and 105 mm- artillery rounds, according to the Associated Press.