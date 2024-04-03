US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “that we have neither supported nor enabled” Ukraine’s ongoing campaign of striking Russian infrastructure targets.

Washington’s top diplomat made the comment on Tuesday, April 2 during a joint news conference with his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne in Paris, answering whether such cross-border strikes are the right strategic approach.

In turn, Sejourne addressed the same question by responding: “I will be quite clear and direct as to the strikes by Ukraine against Russian refineries. The Ukrainian people are acting in self-defense, and we consider that Russia is the aggressor. And in such circumstances, there is hardly anything else to say. I think you understood me.”

Blinken’s chief envoy to NATO in Brussels echoed the American viewpoint on the same day.

“In terms of actually going after targets inside Russia, that is something we are not supportive of,” Julianne Smith, US Ambassador to NATO said at an online news briefing.

All three officials were referring most recently to two overnight strikes on a Russian drone production site and an oil refinery in the Tatarstan region, located some 1,250 kilometers (777 miles) from Ukraine’s nearest border. They were believed to be the longest-range strikes since the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

A light UJ-22 airplane, equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities, is believed to have carried out the strikes.

Kyiv maintains that such targets are legitimate and are useful as a pre-deployment degradation strategy to limit Russia’s logistical capabilities of attacking Ukraine.

Since the start of the invasion, Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure has sustained billions of dollars worth of damage, leaving population centers razed to rubble and households without power, heat and water.

Most recently, strikes against Ukraine’s second most populous city – Kharkiv – have knocked out “almost all” of its energy infrastructure, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on April 1.

In doing so, Russia is trying to “create a massive European crisis by making Ukraine uninhabitable,” Anne Applebaum, a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins SNF Agora Institute wrote on social media.