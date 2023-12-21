Dec. 21 – Today, the highligthed weapon comes from Denmark (@Forsvarsmin), the Netherlands (@Defensie), the US (@DeptofDefense), the UK (@DefenceHQ), and Spain (@Defensagob) for Harpoon missiles and launchers.
Harpoon missiles help Ukraine in ensuring security in the Black Sea region and pushing Russia's fleet to the eastern part of the sea.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (0)