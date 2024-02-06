Overview:
- US Senate releases contents of Kyiv aid bill that lower house Republicans called “dead on arrival”
- Moscow detains three locals charging them with attempted bombing of Crimean occupation official
- Paris demands answers from Kremlin envoy about strikes that killed French volunteers
- Dutch Ministry of Defense commits six more F-16s to Ukraine
- Kremlin Grad system claims another civilian life along the border with Russia
“Don’t be STUPID,” Trump tells Republican lawmakers about swapping immigration reform for Ukraine aid
Twice-impeached former US president Donald Trump, the current leading Republican candidate for the White House in November and éminence grise who dictates any Republican decisions on Capitol Hill, said on Monday that right-wing lawmakers should kill the newly unveiled Senate deal on immigration reform in the House of Representatives, thereby denying any US funds for Ukraine.
The US Senate on Monday released the contents of a negotiated bipartisan bill that tied together, among other appropriations, $60 billion for Ukraine aid and $20 billion for US border improvements and reform, the latter of which Republicans in the House had insisted upon before discussing any further aid to Kyiv.
Responding to the news, Trump wrote on social media, “This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats, and a Death Wish for The Republican Party.”
On his own Truth Social social platform, he continued, “Don’t be STUPID!!! We need a separate Border and Immigration Bill. It should not be tied to foreign aid in any way, shape, or form!”
Republican insiders have described any immediate congressional solution to the influx of illegal immigrants congregating at the border with Mexico as bad news for Trump in this election year.
I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, “the border never closes.”— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 5, 2024
If this bill reaches the House, it will be…
Quai d’Orsay summons Russian ambassador to answer questions about slain aid workers
Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks
On Monday, the French Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to France to discuss the deaths of two French aid workers last week in Ukraine, the Kremlin announced.
According to AFP, “tensions have risen between Moscow and Paris in recent days,” as Moscow is irate with stepped-up arms shipments to Ukraine, and Paris demands information about its two citizens who were killed, and three injured, last week in Russian airstrikes in the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region.
“The Russian Ambassador in Paris, Alexey Meshkov, was summoned to the French foreign ministry... over the deaths in Ukraine of two French citizens,” a statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs read, lamenting that Paris was sending “increasingly destructive and lethal weapons” to Ukraine, AFP noted.
Last month, Moscow declared that it had killed dozens of “French mercenaries” in a strike on Kharkiv. Paris insists that no French soldiers or citizens are fighting in Ukraine.
❗️French President Emmanuel #Macron reported the deaths of two French volunteers in #Ukraine.— KyivPost (@KyivPost) February 2, 2024
"Two French aid workers were killed in #Ukraine in a Russian strike. A cowardly and outrageous act. I express my solidarity to all volunteers who strive to help people," Macron wrote. pic.twitter.com/NzNYb0L3d5
Netherlands to send more F-16 fighters to Ukraine as security talks continue
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren tweeted on Monday that the Netherlands has committed to sending six more NATO F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine.
“Ukraine’s aerial superiority is essential for countering Russian aggression,” she said.
Previously, the Dutch government had planned to sell those same aircraft to a private contractor, but those negotiations fell apart.
“The Netherlands has stopped discussions about the possible sale of six F-16 fighter aircraft,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Both parties have come to the conclusion that the sale and delivery of these F-16s will not take place in the short term.”
This latest tranche of aid brings to 24 the number of American-made fighters that the Netherlands promises to provide to Kyiv.
Ukraine and the Netherlands held a third round of talks on Monday on a potential bilateral security agreement in Kyiv.
The Netherlands Ministry of Defence is readying 6 additional F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine. This brings the total number to 24 F-16s. 🇺🇦's aerial superiority is essential for countering Russian aggression.#StandWithUkraine— Kajsa Ollongren (@DefensieMin) February 5, 2024
Russian rockets kill a civilian in the Sumy region
Rockets from a Russian-fired Grad system in the Sumy region killed a civilian on Monday and injured his mother, local authorities said.
Ukraine’s regional military administration head Ihor Kalchenko wrote on social media that “Today, on Feb. 5, at 5 p.m., the Russians fired from MLRS at the town of Vorozhba. Eight explosions were recorded. The shelling killed a 40-year-old man and injured his mother. Another person was also injured,” he posted.
Reports from the field claimed that five residential buildings, as well as power and communications networks were damaged. Russian forces also fired a reported six times on Sunday night at the settlement.
Moscow holds three in connection with an assassination attempt on Kremlin-appointed Crimean official
AFP reported that Moscow has detained three of “its citizens” for an alleged conspiracy to kill a high-ranking, Kremlin-appointed Crimean official with a car bomb. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the assassination attempt was planned by “the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU).”
The three unnamed suspects were said to be found in possession of an improvised explosive device (IED), the FSB claimed. They have been held on charges of terrorism.
The AFP noted that several high-ranking occupation authorities have been targeted with assassination attempts. Conversely, top Ukrainian intelligence and defense officials have been the target of attempted attacks by Russian agents since hostilities began two years ago.
Comments (4)
Some people STILL can’t accept that Trump is a russian puppet, in spite of his actions proving it every day. They’re in store for yet another rude awakening in November. Of course, they will just cry and say the election was stolen, oblivious to the fact that everyone else is sick of hearing them.
This is an election year in the USA. Neither side is willing to allow an advantage to the other without reciprocity. So, a deal will be struck when the dems get serious about border control from Latin America. Then and only then will money flow to Ukraine.
Griffin is not a troll, he is just a fervent Trump supporter with a big mouth - way to big!
Jack Griffen is a orc troll 🐕💩
Yanukovych was not voted out.... and Ukraine is a Democracy? Stop your wishful thinking.... moral Americans don't support (bloody) coup d'etats.
@Stewart, there have been two elections since then. Remember, Yanukovich excluded himself from consideration as Head of State the moment he ordered the Berkut to open fire on civilian protestors in Maidan. With that act, he proved that he saw everyday Ukrainian citizens as his enemies.
@Stewart, The USA had a revolution also, but now democracy. So how many more elections, than two do you need, dumbass? The putlerbots are on fire today, just like their oil refineries. Moral Americans, don't support the murderous psychopaths that enslave the Russian people.