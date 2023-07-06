We Are 'One or Two Steps Away' From Economic Chaos in Russia

Prigozhin’s attempted coup spooked the Russian markets and has caused international economists to consider the real risk of another, yet better planned, mutiny or coup taking place, which could send the Russian economy into chaos as Russians would seek to pull their assets out of Russia, which would send the Ruble spiraling.

How bad is the economic situation in Russia? Dr. Volodomyr Lugovskyy, a professor at Indiana University explains why Russia’s economy is teetering on the brink.