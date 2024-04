In this new episode of Talking Substance, host Alina Hrytsenko talks to Iliya Kusa, an analyst at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, and illustrious expert on Middle East affairs, about the latest developments in this volatile region.

The discussion covers the roots of the Israel-Iran confrontation, and possible outcomes. Why did Iran decide on a direct attack on Israel? What has Israel's position been? What next? What are the broader geopolitical implications? This and more in our new episode.