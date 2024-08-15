Search

Ukraine’s ‘Counter’ Invasion – What to Know

The world was shocked and amazed when thousands of Ukrainian troops stormed into Russia on Aug. 6. Having trouble keeping up with all the news? Here’s what to know.

By Jeremy Dirac
1d ago
Ukrainian Drone Catches Russian ‘Tuna’
Ukrainian Drone Catches Russian ‘Tuna’
HUR's MAGURA V5 marine drones took out a Russian KS 701 “Tunets” patrol boat near occupied Crimea.
By Jeremy Dirac
Aug. 10
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11

Ukraine’s stunning incursion into Russia has flipped the script on Putin, whose country has been carrying out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine since 2022.

On Aug. 6, the Russian military was caught flat-footed when thousands of Ukrainian troops crossed the border into Russia, took dozens of settlements, and took hundreds of Russian soldiers prisoners in the largest attack on Russia since World War II.

From the single deadliest missile strike on the Russian military since 2022 to Moscow’s protestations at the UN, Kyiv Post’s Jeremy Dirac catches you up on some things to know.

Is Russia Planning the Unthinkable? Top News
Is Russia Planning the Unthinkable?
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin? Top News
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 30
Do Not Trust Russia Top News
Do Not Trust Russia
By Jason Jay Smart
Aug. 10
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It? War in Ukraine
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 5
