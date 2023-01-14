Odesa is a city of many stories and different souls. In 2022, during the Russian invasion, new stories were born that surprised even its inhabitants.

Odesa was historically the Naples of the Black Sea, capital of thieves and mercenary love. But also a rich city developed by French and Greek mayors, embellished by Italian and Swiss architects. City of sailors and Jewish writers. Under the tsarist empire, it was the bourgeois capital, where merchants were more important than aristocrats were, a cultural rival to St. Petersburg. Then, in the USSR, it became the capital of cinema and the hotbed of some of the greatest Soviet musicians.

With such a diverse past, what could one expect from the city where Russian is still spoken on the streets and in the family, and where one in five residents has relatives in Russia? Well, Odesa turned out to be patriotic and generous to its country. The sense of belonging to Ukraine was no surprise to those who know the city. In the last municipal elections, the pro-Russian party had dropped to 20 percent, but more importantly, the city’s ruling class – entrepreneurs, managers, and intellectuals – had long since chosen Ukraine, a country of political freedom and freedom of expression, freedom of enterprise and expatriation, over Moscow’s oppressive regime.

On the morning of Feb. 24, the city awoke in shock under intense missile bombardment. Residents immediately flocked to supermarkets to stock up on food and water, but in an orderly manner, without panic. Everyone had to make a decision that day: to stay or to leave?

In the following weeks, at least a third of the inhabitants left the city for the Moldovan border, some by train to Lviv. They were mostly women and minor children, and many foreigners, urged on by their embassies. However, most residents remained in the city, at risk of attack from land, air and sea.

The fear of the almost inevitable arrival of the Russians was great. From the sea, the Black Sea Fleet appeared threatening and occasionally fired on the coastal neighborhoods. Russian troops were pressing on Mykolaiv and it was unpredictable how much the heroic resistance of that city would hold them back. The enemy’s plan was clear. To encircle the city and re-join the Russian troops present in Transnistria. If Mykolaiv fell, the next target would be Odesa.