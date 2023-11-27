As the old saying goes: “Time flies when you’re busy doing great things.”

If this is true, then Vira Illiash would create and deliver what would seem like several life-times worth of great work in helping countless organizations and people to move forward and impact Ukraine as whole.

I am one of the fortunate ones who was given the opportunity by Vira to create incredible projects that would go on to help promote Eastern Ukraine. But more importantly, I was one of the lucky who could proudly call her my friend.

I first received a phone call from Vira on Aug. 10, 2019, asking me to meet with her USAID Economic Resilience Activity team for the creation of an investment video that would be used to launch the President of Ukraine’s Investment Conference in Mariupol, Ukraine.

The timing to deliver this film was incredibly hard, but it was clear from our meeting that all were inspired and that this should be more than just a film – but become a statement to everyone in Ukraine and to the world that Eastern Ukraine was not only surviving, but thriving.

Together with Vira and her amazing team, we set out to go filming a world-class film across Eastern Ukraine in a record 10-days and deliver it one day before the big media conference. Throughout our filming process, I personally got to meet businesses and people in Eastern Ukraine not only surviving, but believing in the future to stay and rebuild their communities.

This gave me a whole new perspective on why Vira was so passionate about her mission, as it was more than just giving money and help from her USAID project, but more so about being in the ‘trenches’ with them and aiding to grow their region, one business at a time.

The film was finalized at the 11th hour, launched in time for the conference, and got the stamp of approval by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and all top-level businesspeople and diplomats. After this event, there was no stopping Vira, and her passion to promote, support, and elevate Eastern Ukraine to the world would continue full-speed ahead.

We have a saying in my business that you are only as good as your clients. Vira was not only good, but she gave me the room to become great. She would give me, as some would call it, ‘Carte Blanche’ by trusting me and my instincts, but would also bring my ego back down to earth and steering the project back into focus when it was needed. I appreciated and respected her direct approach in work and life.

Vira would go on to create project after project with hard-hitting impact. Such projects included: