Setbacks on the battlefield have a psychological impact. Seeing cities and settlements being devastated and the Armed Forces of Ukraine slowly being pushed back is straining. Seeing friends and acquaintances killed is distressing. More than 10 years of war, millions of internally displaced and refugees, destroyed homes and plans are psychologically exhausting. As is a lack of support from your allies. Lack of commitment to victory. Running out of ammunition and air defense. The knowledge that your friends have the means needed for you to succeed but instead choose to help too little or too late, has a huge psychological impact on all. A promise of NATO membership when the war ends – a pledge that helps fuel Russia’s determination to never give up – further helps erode the Ukrainian resilience. Advertisement I have just returned to Norway after my seventh visit to Ukraine since the full-scale war started. This visit was a different experience altogether. The ready smiles, optimism, and resilience were replaced by a sense of exhaustion, anxiety, gloominess, and fear for tomorrow. Before sunset In September, Ukraine for the first time achieved artillery parity with Russian forces. As a combination of increased Russian import of artillery shells and production and reduced inflow of Western defense aid, Russian forces are currently firing 10-12 times more shells than the Ukrainian forces. Consequently, they are increasingly using tanks and armored personnel carriers in support of their assaults on Ukrainian positions. Other Topics of Interest Not Good. Trends are running markedly against Ukraine this week. House Speaker Mike Johnson must put Ukraine funding on the table right now, as the situation is becoming critical, the author writes. Ukrainian soldiers are not only suffering persistent barrages of artillery, MLRS and an ever-increasing number of strike drones, but also glide bombs. Russia has gradually increased its use of glide bombs along the frontline since 2023. While Ukraine has found ways to alleviate the lack of artillery, it will be a struggle to solve the lack of air Defense systems and missiles. Ukraine’s air defense network very fragile in absence of Western support Ukraine is facing severe shortages of air defense missiles. It is expected to run out of missiles in late March/early April. In a recent article, The Telegraph alleged that “instead of trying to shoot down four out of five Russian missiles, as is the case now, Ukraine’s air defenses will be able to bring down only one out of five missiles.” Advertisement The statistics are, however, inaccurate. Ukraine is shooting down four out of five Russian drones. It has, however, been downing far fewer missiles. Since the start of the full-scale war, it has shot down close to 80 percent of the Kh-101/555/55s; nearly 50 percent of Kalibr cruise missiles; 40 percent of Kinzhal and Iskander-K missiles. It has, however, been unable to down any of the S-300/400 or Iskander-M missiles. The latter three encompass around 45 percent of the missiles fired against Ukraine. Air defense situation was bad, but threatens to get worse That said, Russia has fired far fewer missiles against Ukraine this winter compared to the same period last year. In the period from October 2022 to February 2023, Ukraine downed 621 missiles. One year later, only 379 were shot down. The reduction of 39 percent is not a result of a reduced Air Defense capability but a reduction in Russian missile launches. The aggressor is either not producing as many missiles as predicted or it is stocking up for a future escalation. The latter makes little sense, however, bearing in mind Ukraine’s temporary air defense vulnerability. Advertisement If Russia is allowed to establish air supremacy over Ukraine – thereby rectifying its biggest strategic blunder since the initial days of the full-scale war – the war will completely change in nature. It will allow Russia to interdict all logistic movements across Ukraine, destroy critical infrastructure, target strategic command and control, bomb major population centers and not least, decimate the Ukrainian security and defense sector from the air at its leisure. While the Ukrainian Air Force has maintained a constant level of activities since October, the Russian Air Force has recently increased the number of air strikes substantially. The ratio has changed from 1:5 to 1:10 in Ukraine’s disfavor. Advertisement Russia has both increased the number of sorties and the use of glide bombs and evolved its ability to operate jointly with the Ground Forces. It was able to establish local air control over Avdiivka during the last weeks of the battle. The Ukrainian dip in October is likely connected to its F-16 program. As I argued in August, qualifying its personnel to fly, maintain and support the F-16 – has probably forced the Ukrainian Air Force to temporarily withdraw some of its pilots and technicians from their crucial role of upholding air control and supporting the Ukrainian ground forces. While it might take four to six months for an experienced fighter pilot to operate an F-16 effectively, it might take one to two years to get all pilots and technicians through the training program. Depending on the ratio between available fighter pilots and combat aircraft, the process of introducing F-16s into the Air Force might temporarily leave Ukraine with a reduced availability of MiG-29 Fulcrum and Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker jets. This will affect Ukraine’s ability to close the sky and support the ground offensive. Additionally, Ukraine is inevitably experiencing battlefield losses. It has lost both combat aircraft, pilots, and air defense systems (Patriot and NASAMS). Before sunrise After the darkest night comes the brightest day. While the next months will be critical, the Russian window of opportunity is fast culminating. Advertisement

The lack of ammunition is not fully reflected in Russian losses. It is mostly mirrored in the Russian theater-wide initiative, its relentless assaults, and continuous incremental advances.

Russia is losing manpower and equipment at a rate not previously experienced. If the present trends persist, Russian forces will have lost 30,600 men in March (highest since Feb. 24, 2022), 370 tanks (fifth highest), 800 APC (third highest), 50 Air Defense systems (third highest), 930 tactical and operational level UAVs (highest), 1,700 vehicles and fuel tanks (highest), and 220 pieces of special equipment (highest). The huge losses reflect the crucial importance of drones in modern warfare. Ukraine has demonstrated that it can achieve an advantage on the battlefield by using high-tech weapons. “According to an analysis by Verstka of Russian Pension and Social Insurance Fund data, there has been a record growth between 2022 and 2023 in the amount of Russian men aged 31 to 59 with disabilities, over the 8 years of available data. In 2022, there were officially 1.67 million men with disabilities in Russia aged 31 to 59. This figure increased by 507,000 or 30 percent in 2023. Russian demographers have told Vesrtka that the increase in the number of men with disabilities was most likely due to the growth in military invalids." Advertisement In 2023, the number of disabilities among Russian men aged 18 to 30 years also increased by about 13,000. An increase of more than half a million disabilities throughout 2023 is indicative of an enormous rate of casualties. During two years of full-scale war – and recognizing its tactic of “human wave” assaults against prepared defensive positions, facing both artillery barrages, minefields, and intense small arms fire - a million men might have become disabled. The numbers lend credit to Ukraine’s reports on Russian casualties According to the Ukrainian General Staff, 431,550 Russian soldiers have been liquidated as of March 18, 2024. If applying a factor 1:2 KIA/WIA, Russia might have experienced a total of 1.3 million casualties so far. Western assessments have consistently been far more conservative than the Ukrainian reports. On March 3, British Intelligence assessed that Russia had highly likely lost over 355,000 personnel killed and wounded. This is consistent reporting from various Western intelligence agencies since 2022. The discrepancy is a consequence of intelligence services only reporting verified numbers. Western reports, therefore, reflect the bare minimum. The real numbers were always higher. The dramatic increase in disabilities in Russia – most likely because of the war – illustrates their shortcomings.

Russia’s ability to sustain operations is being severely degraded by the day. Even if it was able to breach Ukrainian defensive lines, it would likely be unable to support a breakthrough.

Western behavior has a huge impact on the psyche of both Ukraine and Russia. The US and Europe are still failing to convince both the victim and the aggressor that they are willing to do what is needed to win.