Politically, the United States has changed profoundly with Donald Trump. One important victim is Republican policy on Ukraine. As the eminent Financial Times columnist Edward Luce summed it up: “The Republican right treats Ukraine as an enemy and Russia as a friend. Defining that stance as isolationist is lazy and wrong. It is actively pro-Russian.”
In 2017, one single Republican senator, Rand Paul, voted against the Combating American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which introduced harsher sanctions on Russia. Rand Paul has consistently favored Trump and Putin, but the rightwing extremists have now expanded to a slight majority among the Republicans in the House of Representatives.
Several of them repeat blatant Russian disinformation. The possibly most obnoxious, Marjorie Taylor Greene, stated: “The Ukrainian government is executing priests. Russia is not doing that. They are not attacking Christianity.” Just retired GOP Representative Ken Buck retorted, “Moscow Marjorie is focused now on this Ukraine issue and getting her talking points from the Kremlin and making sure that she is popular and she is getting a lot of coverage.”
Her colleagues are repeating equally false claims that President Zelensky is massively corrupt and owns multiple yachts. Sensibly, GOP Congressman Mike Turner criticizes his Republican colleagues without naming them: “It is absolutely true we see, directly coming from Russia, attempts to mask communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages, some of which we even hear being uttered on the House floor.”
Ukraine Giving Up on Crimea and the Donbas Opens a Geopolitical Pandora’s Box
GOP [Republican party] extremists draw far-reaching pro-Russian policy conclusions. Matt Gaetz stated: “We must suspend all foreign aid for the War in Ukraine and demand that all combatants in this conflict reach a peace agreement immediately.” Sadly, these characters have far too great impact.
The United States ended up in this deplorable situation because the Supreme Court legalized unlimited amounts of dark money in US politics in 2010 and the Republicans’ acceptance of allowing one single congressman to oust (“vacate”) a Republican speaker. But the underlying explanation is that Trump supports Putin and his authoritarian kleptocracy.
These conditions often lead to the end of democracy. Is the US system strong enough to persist?
The Supreme Court legalized dark money in US politics through its verdict Citizens United in 2010. In the last elections, both parties received hundreds of millions of dollars of unidentified money. It may come from foreign-owned companies in the United States.
When Mike Johnson was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, he received $37,000 from a firm, American Ethane. It turned out to be owned 88 percent by three Russian nationals belonging to the Kremlin elite. We know that thanks to brave Newsweek journalists.
When this was revealed, Johnson returned these funds, but he had already been elected. His prior acceptance of these funds was not deemed illegal because how could he know of their illegal foreign ownership? Why is he still in Congress? How can he be the Speaker? Why is this not a scandal?
The GOP faction in the US House of Representatives has decided that one single member has a veto over the appointment of speaker. Thus, Matt Gaetz ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy single-handedly and Marjorie Taylor-Greene threatens to do the same to the hapless Mike Johnson if he provides funding to Ukraine.
The historical precedents for single-mandate veto are terrible. In Poland in the 18th Century, one single member of the Sejm could veto any decision. It was called liberum veto. Since Russia tended to buy a few deputies, the Sejm made few decisions. When Poland tried to abolish liberum veto, Russia protested claiming to protect old Polish rights and liberties. The result was the demise of Poland through its partitions in 1772, 1793, and 1795.
In the 18th Century, Sweden was in a similar situation, ruled by corrupt aristocrats that we would call oligarchs today. In a coup d'état in 1772, King Gustav III seized power from them and the parliament, restoring royal autocracy. Sweden survived but ended up with inept foreign policy under his son.
In Sweden, as in Poland, a major concern was massive bribery by the Russian and French ambassadors. The British ambassador in Stockholm wrote to London, begging for more funds to be able to compete in this profoundly corrupt society. Sweden solved this problem through extreme transparency since 1766 that has kept Sweden one of the least corrupt countries in the world.
Today the US House of Representatives is as dysfunctional as the Polish Sejm or the Swedish Riksdag in the 18th Century. As in Poland and Sweden then, any single member of the US Congress may be bought secretly by an unknown since unlimited amounts of dark money are legal in US politics. One single Republican member can repeat Kremlin disinformation, like Gaetz and Taylor Greene, and block the decision of a body of 435 members. This is unacceptable. Change the rules!
The ultimate problem is that we don’t know how Donald Trump is financed. Thanks to Craig Unger’s excellent book “House of Trump, House of Putin: The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia,” we know that he has received plenty of funding from Russians, but Robert Mueller or the FBI have not been allowed to investigate Trump’s finances. Still in 2016, Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy said in a private meeting with GOP leaders, “There’s two people, I think, Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump…”
US democracy may not survive unless the United States opts for great transparency and the GOP sorts itself out.
The views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.
Comments (7)
I thought this was going to include Biden, who asked Ukraine not to bomb Russian Oil refineries so that the price of gas doesn't go up in an election year.
Sounds devious to me.
I am disappointed by the world's wealthy.
Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch, Elon Musk and many more could all send a patriot system each to Ukraine with just the profit they earn on their main money.
Like most normal people, I cannot imagine sitting back watching families die on the news and knowing you could fix it and yet doing nothing.
How the hell do they sleep at night? Utter vermin. Yeah go buy another super boat you vile bastards, hope you fall off and drown.
I looked into Majorie Taylor-Greene today and saw to my surprise that she represents only 170.162 American votes.
Congressional District 14 in Georgia has only 526.224 registered voters. Of these voters, only 267.873 people bothered to cast their vote in 2022 and of the ones that did show up, only 64% voted for Taylor-Greene.
Meaning that only 32.4% of the registered voters in Congressional District 14 in Georgia actually voted for Taylor-Greene.
Conclusion: if people are to lazy to show up at the polls, democracy suffers.
We have so much wrong with our US government, it is a never ending list.
We have a population that treats political parties as though they were athletic teams of no consequence.
We have immoral, unethical corrupt politicians.
We have a corrupt Supreme Court, worse than Ukraine's judiciary.
We had a government that carried out genocide of native American Indians.
We have a government that is supplying arms to a country that has been carrying out genocide for about 60 years. US backs Israel because Israel is the USA's attack dog in the Middle East.
HAVE I MISSED ANYTHING?
@guest, yes, seems you are missing a brain.
The EU needs a strong military. While the MGRA cult holds congress hostage, the USA presently can't be relied upon. Albeit Biden clearly remains the better of the two presidential options even his admin responds too timidly to putin's crimes.
In contrast putinrump tried to backmail Ukraine over past congress approved aid (1st impeachment). At the start of putin's invasion he lavished praise on him calling him a "genius" and "brilliant". He states if elected he would "encourage Russia to do whatever the hell they want” to NATO members. His MRGA minions in the House stall further aid to Ukraine. He also states if re-elected he would "not spend a penny" helping Ukraine.
Thank goodness more sane minds were at the helm in the USA during this crisis. Biden's administration provided Ukraine with key advance warning of the invasion and helped ramp up allied support early in the war. He might need to live with his administration's fear based delays of providing certain very useful weapons earlier, but he certainly spent every dollar available to him so far towards Ukraine's support.
Biden even agreed to bundle in Senate Republican requested border fixes. They approved this aid.
But putinrump told his MRGA minions to stop this he did not want Biden's government to have a chance to fix that.
Anders Asswipe has no fucking clue. Democrats love war and selling weapons, innocent lives be damned. Wake up you fucking idiot!!
The never ending gaslighting continues. Yes it is unfortunate that there are a small minorities of Republicans who take an isolationist stance.
But.
The Republicans in Congress have already stated they are willing to pass a Ukrainian aid package, as long as it's tied to US border security. Unfortunately the Democrats have no interest in a secure US border so both Ukraine and the US citizen suffers.
Biden has it within his power to send Ukraine 25 badly need Patriot Missile system and a stock of missiles with a simple stroke of his pen. Why hasn't he?
Why?
2014 - Obama/Biden - Putin invades Ukraine. Biden is 'point man' for Ukraine. The Obama administration's inaction is shocking.
2017-2021 Trump - Putin does not invade Ukraine. Trump directly orders the US military to kill 100s of Russian soldiers in Syria.
2022 Briben - Putin invades Ukraine after Biden halts a military aid package, clears Ukraine of all US military and government personnel and says - if it's a minor incursion the US will not react.
Welcome to reality.
@David427, Did Trump kill Russians in Syria before or after Ukraine declined to help him get reelected?
@David427, Trump killed the border bill and directed his lapdogs in the House to block it. Republicans don't want to fix the border. The facts don't lie, acknowledging that facts are kryptonite to your kind. You KNOW Trump is controlled by Putin and yet you persist. Why? Why are YOU a Putin ally?