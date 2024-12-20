President Volodymyr Zelensky met with European leaders in Brussels this week and urged them to continue to provide his country with the support it needs to stop the Russian aggressor, in the hope that the new administration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington will do the same.

He received assurances that Ukraine will not be abandoned, but…

US President Donald Trump (R) looks at Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they take their places for a family photo, during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018. Global leaders gather in the Argentine capital for a two-day G20 summit beginning on Friday likely to be dominated by simmering international tensions over trade. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

We are caught in a holding pattern waiting to see what Trump will actually do when he takes office as president. It is therefore not surprising that Zelensky is seeking to clarify Ukraine’s position, needs and expectations.

Some European leaders are also trying to show Trump the realities and dangers from a European perspective, others are sitting it out, and a few – Hungary and Slovakia – are letting Moscow use them as a wedge to weaken and divide Europe and NATO.

So where do we stand now that the uncertainty continues?

Trump is very egotistical, and he will not take kindly to being snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has presented as his friend with whom he can do business.

Trump has boasted that he would be able to reach an agreement with Putin within 24 hours and end Russia’s war against Ukraine. Now it looks like he will be lucky if he can get a “peace process” going in 24 days or more.

So far, Putin, while talking of readiness to negotiate, is not budging a centimeter on his basic maximalist position as regards taking Ukraine under his control.

He is trying to conquer as much Ukrainian territory as possible before there is a ceasefire and a freeze in the war and, as his ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure with ballistic missiles and drones show, to bring the Ukrainians to their knees.

So, for Trump, it’s either the lure of a Nobel Peace Prize or the ignominy of being seen as a cynic who betrayed Ukraine and Europe and embraced a dictator and enemy of the West, like British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlin did in 1938 when he appeased Hitler.

And it’s pretty obvious that Trump would prefer to somehow get the whole thing over with rather than get the US, and Europe, embroiled in a protracted, costly, and dangerous war of attrition.