A French video journalist of Bosnian background was killed yesterday at around 4:30pm by Russian rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, about 6 kilometres from Bakhmut, in Eastern Ukraine.

 Arman Soldin, 32, of Agence France-Presse (AFP) died when his team came under Grad fire while with a detachment of Ukrainian soldiers. He was killed when a rocket struck close to where he was taking cover. The rest of the members of the AFP team were uninjured.

could be interesting for you:

 According to Reporters Without Borders, Soldin is the eleventh journalist, fixer or driver to have been killed by Russian forces while in the line of duty since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

 Earlier this month, Soldin kept his video camera rolling as he and his team similarly came under rocket fire near the front line.

Soldin’s last filed report from Ukraine was from a medical stabilization point serving injured Ukrainian armed forces personnel near Bakhmut.

Featured
5 Dubious Highlights from Putin’s Big End of Year Speech

5 Dubious Highlights from Putin’s Big End of Year Speech

'We'll March on Russia’ – Russian Soldiers Furious with Kremlin Over Lack of Leave

'We'll March on Russia’ – Russian Soldiers Furious with Kremlin Over Lack of Leave

Russia’s Night Drones Pose a Serious New Threat to Ukraine's Troops

Russia’s Night Drones Pose a Serious New Threat to Ukraine's Troops

Soldin was in the first AFP team sent to Ukraine at the start of the invasion, arriving on February 25, 2022. With AFP since 2015, he had been living in Ukraine since Sept. 2022 and leading AFP’s video coverage with regular assignments from the front lines.

 According to AFP, Arman Soldin was born in Sarajevo, Bosnia. He was one of the first Bosnians evacuated to France in early 1992 when 12 months old.

“Stories about refugees affect me,” he told AFP in a blog interview late last year, conducted by candlelight during a power cut in Kyiv.

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
Similar topics of Interest

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 

“I come from Bosnia. I understand patriotism, but I don't know much about ultra-nationalism,” he said.

Soldin was fluent in French, English and Italian, but said that it was his Bosnian heritage that helped him on the ground in Ukraine. 

 “I stumble through with a bit of Bosnian. It's another Slavic language so we understand each other a bit. 

“A lot of women are called Oksana, like my mother,” Soldin said at the time.

The AFP said that his colleagues believed Soldin particularly knew how to recount the lives of ordinary people caught up in the war in Ukraine.

 In Kyiv, he found a tender moment between a conscripted father and his young son who had fled abroad, bonding over a strategy game online.

Last week, as captured on video, Soldin rescued an injured hedgehog from a trench and nursed it back to health. He named it Lucky.

The founder of the Ukrainian animal rights organisation UAnimals, Oleksandr Todorchuk, spoke of Soldin’s “absolute kindness” when he came to the distressed animal’s aid.

UAnimals has set up a grant for volunteers and shelters that rescue hedgehogs “in memory of Soldin and his great heart,” Todorchuk wrote on Facebook.

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the journalist’s “bravery” and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense offered “heartfelt condolences.”

In Washington, the White House also paid tribute to Soldin, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying the world was “indebted” to the journalists who had lost their lives covering Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Journalism is fundamental to a free society,” she said in a statement.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Pete Shmigel
Pete Shmigel
Pete Shmigel is an Australian writer. With a background in politics, business, sustainability, the military and mental health, he has been published by the major newspapers in Australia. He helped initiate Lifeline Ukraine.
RELATED ARTICLES
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
5 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023 War in Ukraine
10 minutes ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023
By ISW
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
14 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Whiskey Echo
Whiskey Echo Guest 7 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

So very sad. Another victim of Putin's fantasy. Another kind person and good soul taken from the world that desperately needs people like this. The depravity of the monster responsible for this death and so many others deserves a special place in hell. I only wish my health would allow me to go over and be another set of boots on the ground to fight the war I was trained for, against the Soviet Union and its evolution. I would take pleasure in sending the invaders packing. I hope the people of Russia stop Putin the lunatic.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Kyiv Post Morning Memo – Everything You Need to Know on Wednesday, May 10
Next » Wagner Chief’s Latest Rant Attacks Unnamed ‘Grandpa’