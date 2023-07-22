A Russian soldier in a phone call with his wife has suggested Moscow’s forces are suffering enormous losses on the frontline, telling her not to believe what she sees being reported on the TV news.
In the intercepted phone call, published by Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR), the soldier says: "The losses have been huge lately, and very few of us are left, yet they continue to send us to dangerous positions.
"And they can't do anything about it, we can't do anything, the command are idiots.
"F**k, they literally f**k us up here... soon they'll kill us all here."
The soldier also complains about being very badly equipped and running out of ammunition: "This is not the second army in the world anymore. After Ukropia (Ukraine) it is already the third.”
He adds that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are waging a fierce fight, and they are very well-equipped and prepared.
"Ukrainians are putting up a strong fight, and they are well-equipped. And we have nothing. What is being told on TV is generally nonsense. It's better not to turn it on at all."
While the exact date of the intercepted call is not known, the situation for soldiers on both sides is difficult as Ukraine wages its summer offensive.
Ukraine’s grinding offensive is slowly gaining ground at the price of a continuous flow of dead and wounded.
Soldiers told Kyiv Post they will fight on but morale is suffering with no quick end in sight.
But the ongoing release of these intercepted conversations by Ukraine's intelligence services gives an indication of the dire conditions Russia's military finds itself in, with apparently far lower morale than their Ukrainian counterparts.
The UK’s defense minister this week claimed a quarter of a million Russian troops have been killed, injured or gone missing since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In another intercepted call, published on July 19, a Russian soldier told his wife he was so angry about not being paid that he swore at his superiors and told them he was “against the authorities.”
"Yes, my home is Russia. I live here. But my family is starving, and I am simply unable to provide for our child's school needs."
He adds: "I said ‘f••k you all!’ Like that. Yes, I said that I am against the authorities.”
In response, his wife laments about having no money and being unable to provide for their daughter's needs
Comments (6)
Until they turn on there government i don't care. The power to stop this madman is in your hands. Or you are just lambs led to the slaughter fighting are war for gangsters who don't give a shit if you live or die.
Putin thinks he is achieving a stand-off .
But his base is steadily corroding while Ukraine is steadily getting stronger
The end in favour of Ukraine is inevitable
It's very simple, the west has let Ukraine down, give them all the arms they need and ask for and they will save their people's lives and prevail. Why is there not a patriot system for every city and region? The west are cowards and the brave Ukrainians deserve better.
@Noel,
@Al,
I fully agree with that ! The west has no plans to burn their fingers on this , They think : Let both party s kill each other so the problem wil solve at the end .
@Noel, Remember what Obama said in 2012. "The 80s called, they want their foreign policy back". Obama wasn't prepping the U.S for a confrontation with Russia. He did very little to increase our munitions. The U.S has a serious drought of ammo. And the current U.S President's mind is not on this planet. Putin didn't pick a fight with Trump since Russia stood no chance between 2016 - 2020. Putin picked almost the perfect time to invade. The U.S is weak right now. Everyone but Democrats are aware of it.
@Noel,
You live in a fantasy land. Are you suggesting western countries should withdraw the support and hundreds of billions of dollars and equipment that they've provided? If your answer is yes, I would suggest you're a russian troll farm plant and you can STFU. If you're genuinely Ukrainian, you're a fool, but I doubt that's the case. If you're someone outside of Ukraine.. who gives a shit what you think. As a US citizen, i fully support crushing Russia so that they collapse from within as they fail. We're not willing to blatantly and stupidly start ww3 over it. Full failure of the russian state, and restoration of Ukraine is well within reach on the path we are on. If you and your country of origin want to be able to defeat Russia in 2 months then you should invest in your military more. Don't be and ass-hole about the help you're receiving from Europe, the world as a whole, and the US. Ukraine could have been abandoned to russia. You're an ungrateful jackass.
Ukraine is fighting with 4-5th generation weapons from their allies and have no air power, navy, and before the war, an army of any real strength. Yet they're pounding the Russian army into the dirt and killing thousands while Russia kills thousands of their own soldiers when they retreat. As Ukraine gets more weapons and extend their reach to eliminate Russian assets the Russian soldier will run, those that still can. The Russian soldiers only have one option, fight and die by Ukrainian military, run and get killed by Russian military..... who's going to complain when anyone like the caller is dead...
Well one could also add who are these brave soldiers fighting a counteroffensive with no air support yet keep moving forward these are no actors. Winston Churchill said when you find yourself in hell keep moving.
Putin was seen riding around Moscow shirtless in his Red Corvette yelling 3 in is the new 6 in.