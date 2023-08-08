Nine have been killed and 82 injured after two Russian missiles – 40 minutes apart – hit a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk.

Many of the dead and wounded are emergency workers attending the scene of the first explosion, a deliberate attack strategy often used by Moscow’s forces known as a “double-tap.”

Before the number of injured rose from 67 to 82, Ukraine's minister of internal affairs Ihor Klymenko said the second attack killed a high-ranking emergency official of the Donetsk region and “29 police officers, seven rescuers and two children” were among the wounded.

A hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings were also damaged.

He added that the rubble was still being cleared and that “search and rescue operations are ongoing” but during the night operations had to be paused due to the threat of more Russian strikes on the area.

On Tuesday evening, President Zelenskyy said rescue operations were completed. "Nine people died. My condolences to their relatives and friends. 82 people were injured. Everyone is being given the necessary help. Among the injured are two children, both boys, one of them is in serious condition," Zelensky said.

The first strike on the city’s center using Iskander missiles was at 7:15 p.m. after which first responders rushed to the scene.

A second strike of Iskanders was at 7:52 p.m. as police, ambulance, firefighters, emergency services and other personnel were trying to rescue civilians from damaged and destroyed structures.

Iskander missiles are guided ballistic missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers. They are launched from trucks. Each missile costs around $3 million.

Capable of carrying nuclear warheads, Iskanders are considered among the most sophisticated weapons held by the Russian military, including their capacity to avoid air defense systems.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his outrage and condemnation of the Russian attack on Twitter.