In daytime and overnight Russian attacks on the Kherson region, at least three people lost their lives, and 11 others sustained injuries, including two children. According to President Zelensky’s office, Chornobayivka was targeted with cluster munitions.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration (OVA), reported via his Telegram channel that Russian troops conducted 119 attacks in the Kherson region, unleashing a total of 638 weapons employed by various ground-based systems and aircraft.

“Due to Russian aggression, three people lost their lives, and 11 others sustained injuries, including two children,” Prokudin confirmed.

The attacks were documented in just 24 hours, from 6 a.m. Nov. 23 to 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24.

In those 24 hours, “The enemy executed 119 attacks, firing 638 [weapons] from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, automatic grenade launchers, UAVs, and aviation,” the message states.

The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of populated areas in the region, with particular focus on Kherson, which came under attack with 91 weapons employed by Russian forces.

“This morning at six, Russian troops targeted the children’s library in Kherson, delivering a direct hit,” Prokudin said.

“The barbaric act resulted in the destruction of the Kherson bookstore, a cherished place that has brought joy to young visitors and their parents for years,” he wrote, reassuring that there were no casualties because of the attack,” he said