The vice-president of Ukraine’s Chess federation, Artem Sachuk, was killed in action on Sunday.

The Chess Federation said on its Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 26: “The Ukrainian volunteer soldier Artem Sachuk died in the war of liberation against the Russian occupiers—a well-known chess figure, candidate for the master of sports, vice-president of the Chess Federation of Ukraine, organizer of many all-Ukrainian and international competitions. Eternal memory.”

The media outlet Suspilne indicated that information about Sachuk's death has been confirmed by the Zhytomyr City United Territorial Center for Staffing and Social Support. They added that they are currently investigating the circumstances of the soldier's death.

He would have turned 39 on Monday, November 27.

Artem Sachuk, originally from Zhytomyr, worked as a project manager in the reform office of the Cabinet of Ministers and had his own business before the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. Previously, he headed the Regional Development Agency of the Zhytomyr region.

After the beginning of the invasion, Sachuk volunteered and joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In September, Sachuk mentioned that he had been in the service for a year and a half. During this time, he served as a platoon commander instructor, acting company commander, deputy commander of the technical part of the battalion tactical group, and acting head of the missile and artillery service.

In his interview with Suspilne, Sachuk said that he was teaching his comrades how to play chess, illustrating combat formations through examples of chess combinations.

On April 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Sachuk with the medal “For military service to Ukraine” for personal courage shown in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and selfless performance of military duty.

In October, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported that 361 Ukrainian athletes and coaches had died in the war with Russia.