The Ukraine Ministry of Defense announced on its X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram channels on Dec. 1 that it was preparing a special Weapons of Victory “advent calendar.”

Under the hashtags #StandWith Ukraine and #UAMoDAdvent, every day of the 24 days in the approach to Christmas the Ministry of Defense says it is publishing an image of a weapon – as a reminder to the Russian occupation forces of surprises awaiting in the coming year.

As the first four days of December have passed, they have already “opened” the appropriate number of cells:

Dec. 1 – the true legend of the battlefield, the M142 HIMARS multi-barreled rocket system

Dec. 2 : Krab self-propelled guns – one of the first 155-millimeter artillery systems in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF).

Dec 3: One of the best modern tanks – Challenger 2.

Dec 4 - Bushmaster MRAPs played a critical role in September 2022’s successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.

Kyiv Post will share each day’s image to ensure its readers have the chance to update themselves on the weapons that Ukraine has at its disposal.